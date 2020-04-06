SEAS Stock News: SeaWorld CEO Resigns After 5 Months

SeaWorld (NYSE: SEAS ) CEO Serge Rivera is no longer leading the company.

The SeaWorld CEO resigns from his position as its leader and member of the Board of Directors immediately. A reason wasn’t provided by the amusement park company as to why Rivera left behind the roles.

As the SeaWorld CEO resigns, the company is filling his position with an interim CEO. Marc Swanson, the CFO and Treasurer, will be serving as interim CEO. Swanson has roughly 20 years with the company and has served in the interim CEO role previously.

Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, the Chief Accounting Officer at SeaWorld, will be serving as interim CFO during this time. She is also going to continue in her current role as Chief Accounting Officer. She has also served as the interim CFO prior to this.

The final change in leadership from SeaWorld has Walter Bogumil, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, taking on the role of COO. He has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

To go along with these changes, the company’s Executives Officers have agreed to decrease their base salary by 20%. This decrease will be in place until its amusement parks are able to resume normal operations.

It’s worth pointing out that Serge Rivera didn’t last long as the CEO of SeaWorld. The SeaWorld CEO resigns news comes just five months after he took up the position in November.

SEAS stock was up 14.93% as of Monday afternoon.

