Valuation Risks Keep DocuSign Stock From Being a Buy

Shares of cloud contract company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU ) have soared amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on the idea that with most companies employing “work-from-home” strategies, DocuSign’s virtualized cloud contract solutions are increasingly turning into a must-have enterprise solution.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Consequently, under the impression that DocuSign demand has burgeoned over the past month, investors have pushed DOCU stock up 30% to fresh all-time highs.

Is DOCU stock a buy on this red-hot rally?

Most signs point to “yes.” But one big (and arguably the most important) sign points to “no.” Simply consider the five following points:

DocuSign is experiencing a strong deal flow amid the coronavirus pandemic. First and second quarter numbers should be quite good, while many other companies will report disastrous first-half numbers.

DocuSign’s land-and-expand model is starting to take hold as the company expands the value prop of its cloud solutions across the entire contract agreement process. This transformation into a seamless, end-to-end cloud contract solutions provider bodes well for both near- and long-term growth.

DocuSign is immersed in a bigger virtualization trend, which will power this company’s revenues significantly higher in the long run.

The company operates at sky-high gross margins, allowing for huge profit yield at scale.

But, relative to its long-term growth potential, DOCU stock is very expensive today.

Strong Deal Flow

Multiple data-points (and common sense) suggest that DocuSign is seeing a solid uptick in deal flow during the coronavirus pandemic.

Online search interest related to DocuSign has soared to 52-week highs over the past month. Web traffic on DocuSign.com has picked up. App download volume for DocuSign has similarly moved higher. Channel checks show strength, too, with the analyst team over at Wedbush recently saying in a note to clients:

“Based on our recent checks in the field we continue to believe DOCU’s deal flow is holding up well/stronger than expected in this COVID – 19 pandemic environment as the solution set and e-signature platform is being prioritized by IT decision makers as it serves a clear key need for remote workers at home during this lockdown.”

It’s clear that DocuSign is set to report strong first- and second-quarter numbers on the back of improving demand trends. Those strong numbers will stand in stark contract to disastrous numbers reported pretty much everywhere else in corporate America. This stark contrast could help support recent strength in DOCU stock.

Land-and-Expand Taking Hold

One of DocuSign’s biggest growth opportunities is what management calls its “land-and-expand” model, or the ability to on-board an enterprise customer for its e-signature solution, and then cross-sell other cloud contract solutions to that customer.

It appears this land-and-expand model is taking hold. According to the analyst team at Wedbush:

“With the DocuSign Agreement Cloud as well as its CLM offering (SpringCM acquisition) providing many additional use cases beyond just signing a contract, DocuSign is continuing to expand throughout the entire deal process which is a major differentiator in this environment.”

Broadly, then, it increasingly appears that DocuSign is accelerating on its transformation towards becoming an all-in-one, end-to-end cloud contract solutions platform. This attractively differentiates the company from other e-signature platforms, and will enable DocuSign to sign not just more customers, but also substantially increase average contract value size.

Huge Virtualization Tailwinds

The bump in demand for DocuSign’s cloud contract solutions is more than just a near-term, Covid-19 driven phenomenon. Instead, it’s part of a much broader, much bigger virtualization megatrend, which will sweep across corporate America with increasing velocity over the next decade.

Long story short, thanks to technological advancements and cloud-hosting capabilities, enterprise workflows and processes are being virtualized. These virtualized processes are often more convenient, faster, cheaper and require less maintenance. In other words, they are often better than their physical counterparts.

The shift from physical to virtualized processes already started in the 2010s. In the 2020s, however, the shift will gain momentum, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic reminding everyone that the physical world can be shut down at any moment, and partly because the adoption curve for virtualized tech will “cross the chasm.”

As the virtualization megatrend gains steam, DocuSign will significantly expand its customer base and grow revenues at a steady 20%-plus pace.

Favorable Gross Margin Profile

Steady 20%-plus revenue growth at DocuSign should lead to steady 20%-plus profit growth because of DocuSign’s favorable gross margin profile.

That is, DocuSign is a subscription-based business. As a subscription-based business, DocuSign’s cost of goods sold is very small. Gross margins are consequently up near 80%.

That’s high — high enough that it means this company should have big net profit margins at scale. Big margins plus big revenues equals big profits.

Rich Valuation

Despite all the aforementioned positives, I remain hesitant to chase the DOCU stock rally for one big reason: valuation.

DocuSign is set to earn about 50 cents per share this year. DOCU stock is up at $100. Thus, shares are trading at 200-times forward earnings.

But, that isn’t what scares me about the valuation. DocuSign is a growth stock. Growth stocks have huge valuations. So a 200-times forward earnings multiple doesn’t scare me.

Instead, what does scare me is the lack of long-term upside potential here. My modeling suggests that, even under aggressive growth assumptions, this company will still only do about $5 in earnings per share in 2030. Even if you assume a 35-times forward earnings multiple — which is an aggressive exit multiple — that still only gets you to a 2029 price target for DOCU stock of $175, or roughly 6.5% return per year over the next decade.

The stock market returns, on average, 7.5% per year. Thus, DOCU stock’s valuation seems overextended at the current moment.

Bottom Line on DOCU Stock

DocuSign is a great company, with a ton of long-term revenue and profit growth potential. However, coronavirus hype has thrust DOCU stock into overvalued territory. As such, I wouldn’t chase the rally. Instead, I’d wait for the coronavirus hype to die down. I’d wait for the stock to retreat. And then I’d buy the dip, once the numbers start to make sense again.