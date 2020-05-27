AT&T Stock Jumps 3% on HBO Max Launch

AT&T (NYSE: T ) stock is getting a boost Wednesday following the launch of HBO Max.

Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

HBO Max is a new premium streaming service from AT&T that offers content from WarnerMedia. The streaming service is available naturally for many customers with wireless, internet, or video services from the company.

AT&T notes that HBO Max offerings a large library of content to customers. That includes more than 10,000 hours of shows, movies, and more. There are also plans to bring original content to the streaming service.

AT&T customers that don’t get HBO Max as part of their services can also sign up for it. The company is charging $14.99 a month for the service, but there’s an option to try it out for seven days free.

The increase to AT&T stock also comes after announcing that HBO Max benefits from the Xandr advertising service. The company says that Xandr allows its to send out targeted ads to viewers that are watching shows via the new streaming service.

AT&T says the following in a news release announcing the launch of HBO Max.

“AT&T is in the business of connection. Through our award-winning wireless network, internet footprint and premium video products, we have something to connect the entire household. And, HBO Max is yet another step we are taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

T stock was up 3.1% as of Wednesday afternoon but is down 20.7% since the start of the year.