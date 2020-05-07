Cars.com Earnings: CARS Stock Rockets 18% Lower Despite Q1 Beat

Cars.com (NYSE: CARS ) earnings for the car-listing company’s first quarter of 2020 have CARS stock screaming lower on Thursday. This is despite its adjusted earnings per share of 32 cents and revenue of $148.1 million. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of 24 cents per share and revenue of $144.27 million.

Here are some additional details worth noting from the most recent Cars.com earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 3.2% from 31 cents during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 4% lower than the $154.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The Cars.com earnings report also has net loss coming in at -$787.4 million.

That’s 8,648.9% worse than its net loss of -$9 million from the same time last year.

Jandy Tomy, interim CFO of Cars.com, said this in the Q1 earnings report.

“Results in the second quarter will be impacted by our three-month discount program and any ongoing impact of prevailing economic conditions. To mitigate this impact, we took decisive actions including significant cost reductions, as well as a draw-down on our revolving credit facility in order to provide additional flexibility and liquidity during a restricted movement period of unknown duration.”

Cars.com doesn’t include specific numbers for its 2020 guidance, but it doesn’t look good. It’s expecting the novel coronavirus to have a negative impact on its “operations, cash flow and financial position.”

CARS stock was down 18.2% as of Thursday afternoon.

