Choppy Seas Lie Ahead for Royal Caribbean

The novel coronavirus shut down the operations of cruise operators, including Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL ). As a result, their shares have fallen hard. Year-to-date, RCL stock is down about 73%.

Source: Laszlo Halasi / Shutterstock.com

Many shareholders are possibly still hopeful that the current cruise ban will likely end in the coming weeks. So, is this a good time to buy into the shares of the business?

Royal Caribbean is expected to file its quarterly results by the end of May. If you are not yet an investor in RCL stock, you may want to study the metrics to be announced at the time. Let’s see why.

Royal Caribbean and the Pandemic

The group controls and operates four cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. It is also a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49% shareholder of the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros.

As the severity of the global pandemic became clear in the first quarter of the year, all cruise operators including Royal Caribbean suspended operations as early as mid-March. We do not yet know when it may set sail again and under what conditions.

It has also taken various measures to maintain solvency, which is a challenge during the pandemic for many corporations. The business is working on additional secured lending capacity and various debt deferrals.

The monthly cash burn, which includes “ongoing ship operating expenses, administrative expenses, and debt service expense, hedging costs, expected necessary capital expenditures” is between $250 million to $275 million. How many companies can continue to exist with that kind of financial obligation but no revenues?

A recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing by the cruise operator highlights the many questions the company is facing. The company said in the filing:

“In addition to the imposed restrictions affecting our business, the extent, duration, and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the economy and consumer demand for cruising and travel is still rapidly fluctuating and difficult to predict. As such, these impacts may persist for an extended period of time or even become more pronounced, even after we are permitted to and/or begin to resume operations.”

The company is not alone in not knowing when traveling may resume in 2020. Unless there is an effective vaccine soon, the whole industry may have to change in ways we would not have envisioned in January,

RCL Stock at a Glance

In mid-May 2015, Royal Caribbean’s stock price was around $75, and shares hit an all-time high this January, reaching $135.32. But today, RCL stock is about $35.

The stock’s compound annual growth rate over the last five years has been about -14%. Put another way, $1,000 invested in RCL stock would have decreased to approximately $470.

Investors who bought the shares would have lost considerable capital over the past five years. But in fact, the stock’s steep losses occurred in 2020. Thus, if we had done a similar calculation in early January 2020, the results would have looked a lot different.

Please note that Royal Caribbean is still paying a quarterly dividend and thanks to the sagging stock price, the yield is 8.6%. The calculation above doesn’t take into consideration its dividends or reinvesting that income. I did not factor in any brokerage commissions or taxes, either.

However, given the grave uncertainty the industry is facing, management may well join the ranks of scores of companies that have recently suspended dividends. For example, its peer Carnival (NYSE: CCL ) recently axed the dividend and suspended buybacks of its stock.

In case of a potential dividend cut, RCL stock would likely suffer further.