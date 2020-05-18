Hertz News: 8 Things to Know About New CEO Paul Stone

Hertz (NYSE: HTZ ) is in the news Monday after announcing that Paul Stone is taking over as the new leader of the company.

Here’s what investors need to know about the new Hertz CEO.

Stone will be taking over the CEO position from Kathryn Marinello.

Marinello will be sticking around for a year as a consultant to make sure the change in leadership goes over well.

To go along with his new position as CEO, he’s also joining the Board of Directors at Hertz.

Stone was most recently the executive vice president and chief retail operations officer for Hertz North America.

Before joining Hertz, Stone served in executive positions at Walmart (NYSE: WMT Cabela’s .

(NYSE: . While at Cabela’s, he filled the roles of senior vice president and chief retail officer.

He spent 28 years at Sam’s Club and Walmart, starting out as a store manager.

Over time, he moved up in the company to become the senior vice president of its Western U.S. division.

Here’s what Paul Stone had to say in a news release about his new role as CEO of Hertz.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead Hertz. I thank Kathy and look forward to working with my colleagues to do what Hertz people do best – anticipate where transportation, mobility and technology are going and innovate to best serve our customers, stakeholders and communities.”

HTZ stock was up 19.9% as of Monday afternoon. However, its down 83.6% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.