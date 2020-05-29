Indiegogo: 12 Things to Know About the Crowdfunding Website

What exactly is Indiegogo? Luckily, InvestorPlace has an answer to that question.

Source: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a look at what Indiegogo is below.

Indiegogo is a crowdfunding platform that lets users raise funds from people online.

The company was founded in 2008 and has held more than 800,000 successful funding campaigns since then.

It also has over 9 million backers, those that fund projects, from 235 countries.

Funding projects can include a variety of different types, such as specialty devices, games, comics and more.

That includes being the website responsible for the funding of Super Troopers 2 with the help of 54,531 backers.

In this regard, Indiegogo is similar to fellow crowd-funding website Kickstarter .

. The creation of the website was due to co-founders Danae Ringelmann, Eric Schell, and Slava Rubin wanting to create a new way to fund projects.

This stemmed from Danae Ringelmann’s desire to work with independent film directors.

That saw Indiegogo launch during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival.

At that time, the website was more focused on funding films but did expand out to other projects.

The most successful campaign on the website, as of this writing, was for Mate X, which raised $17.6 million.

Mate X is a foldable e-bike that attracted a total of 31,275 backers during its campaign.

Anyone wanting to know more about Indiegogo can check out its website and see what projects are currently trending among backers.