Indiegogo: 12 Things to Know About the Crowdfunding Website

What exactly is Indiegogo? Luckily, InvestorPlace has an answer to that question.
Let’s take a look at what Indiegogo is below.
- Indiegogo is a crowdfunding platform that lets users raise funds from people online.
- The company was founded in 2008 and has held more than 800,000 successful funding campaigns since then.
- It also has over 9 million backers, those that fund projects, from 235 countries.
- Funding projects can include a variety of different types, such as specialty devices, games, comics and more.
- That includes being the website responsible for the funding of Super Troopers 2 with the help of 54,531 backers.
- In this regard, Indiegogo is similar to fellow crowd-funding website Kickstarter.
- The creation of the website was due to co-founders Danae Ringelmann, Eric Schell, and Slava Rubin wanting to create a new way to fund projects.
- This stemmed from Danae Ringelmann’s desire to work with independent film directors.
- That saw Indiegogo launch during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival.
- At that time, the website was more focused on funding films but did expand out to other projects.
- The most successful campaign on the website, as of this writing, was for Mate X, which raised $17.6 million.
- Mate X is a foldable e-bike that attracted a total of 31,275 backers during its campaign.
Anyone wanting to know more about Indiegogo can check out its website and see what projects are currently trending among backers.