Netflix Stock Is Still a Winner Thanks to Superior Original Content

The biggest surprise for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) stock in its first-quarter earnings report was its amazing subscriber growth — more than double what analysts predicted.

Source: Alex Ruhl / Shutterstock.com

That raises the question: How is the leading streaming service going to keep all those new customers, as lockdown restrictions are eased (hopefully) this year and people start going back to work?

After all, we can’t all be locked in our homes forever. Right?

The answer to Netflix’s puzzle seems to be simple. It’s all about the content. And despite the novel coronavirus that’s affecting the entertainment industry just as much as anything else, Netflix has an enduring message.

The show must go on.

Netflix Is Resuming Filming

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, recently wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times reassuring customers that Netflix is committed to resuming its filming schedule.

Already, the company is filming on location in South Korea, Japan and Iceland, and plans to resume shooting in Sweden this month, and in Norway in July.

What shooting looks like in each country is entirely dependent on the restrictions each country places and the testing available. Sarandos says sets will be closed and there will be plenty of gloves, masks and hand sanitizer on hand, but he believes that it’s possible for Netflix to safely add to its impressive library of original content, even during the coronavirus pandemic. He explains:

“As our casts and crews return to work, it’s important that we all focus on what can be achieved in the short term, even if we can’t solve every problem. That means rejiggering productions, locations and set schedules to postpone shooting crowd or action scenes and intimate moments, as well as scenes that require international travel. Some shows will need to rewrite scripts or look to add visual effects to what previously would have been shot live. For others, that may be impossible. But if we can get some production going again, safely and smartly, we can learn how best to film under these restricted conditions.”

Netflix Is a Content Beast

While it’s great that Netflix’s film crews are getting back to work, it’s important to know that the content they are working on now is for release in 2021. Netflix shoots far ahead of time, so it already has plenty of content to finish 2020.

And that content is pretty spectacular. Netflix turned a lot of heads with Tiger King, the documentary that followed zookeeper Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Netflix says 34.3 million unique viewers saw the docu-series in the first 10 days of release.

Other notable shows right now include Becoming, a documentary that follows former First Lady Michelle Obama. Then there’s Extraction, the original movie starring Chris Hemsworth that Netflix says may draw 90 million viewers in four weeks. That would make Extraction the most-viewed original film in Netflix’s vast library.

Netflix is sure to get a lot of attention later this month when it drops a new original series, Space Force, from the makers of the hit series The Office and starring that show’s lead, Steve Carell.

The more high-quality original content Netflix can muster, the better chance they have of retaining its new subscribers. That’s particularly important as some of Netflix’s most popular shows, like Friends, The West Wing, The Office and its Disney (NYSE: DIS ) library, move to competing streaming services.

The Bottom Line on NFLX Stock

While NFLX stock is up more than 30% so far this year, it took a small slide after the company’s first-quarter earnings reports. Not because of its great first-quarter numbers, mind you, but because Netflix expressed doubts that those growth numbers can continue.

The company acknowledged in a letter to shareholders that it expects viewership to drop and membership growth to slow as the U.S. and other countries lift home confinement rules.

“Intuitively, the person who didn’t join Netflix during the entire confinement is not likely to join soon after the confinement,” the company stated.

That’s not my concern.

The coronavirus shutdown is a great boost now for NFLX stock, but realize that this is a company with deep pockets and a proven model for success.

With a market value of $190 billion, Netflix already bigger than the most beloved entertainment company of them all, Disney.

It enjoys outstanding year-over-year revenue growth of more than 27%, quarterly earnings growth that exceeds 106% and only $16 billion in debt.

As a growth stock, Netflix will continue to be tough to beat. That’s why it gets an over grade of ‘B’ in my Portfolio Grader right now.

