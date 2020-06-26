2021 Ford F150 Reveal Details: 5 Highlights From the Announcement

Details emerged from the 2021 Ford (NYSE: F ) F-150 reveal on Thursday evening, and the news seems promising for F stock.

Source: Vitaliy Karimov / Shutterstock.com

The company introduced its “toughest, most productive F-150 ever” with plenty of new upgrades for potential buyers. Of course, the new truck model focuses on power, towing, productivity and connectivity. However, some of these new features stood out from the rest.

There are new interior and exterior designs available, as well as 11 grille options and Max Recline seats — which can fold flat to nearly 180 degrees.

The new optional Interior Work Surface, which makes working on a laptop or eating lunch more ideal. In fact, there is now a tabletop that easily folds and stores inside the center console of the vehicle — the storage unit between the two front seats.

Additionally, the Ford F150 will also have a Tailgate Work Surface. This space includes helpful items like integrated rulers, as well as specified areas where a customer can place their pen, pencil, beverage and mobile device.

Moreover, the new trucks will have a 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid V6 engine under the hood. According to the release, not only will this powertrain have electric motors and allow drivers to reach about “700 miles on a single tank,” but they can also tow up to 12,000 pounds.

Also of note, the trucks have another feature available called Pro Power Onboard. With this, customers can plug items into outlets in the truck’s bed and have plenty of power to charge. In fact, according to Ford, there’s enough energy to power 28 average refrigerators or run an entire job site worth of tools.

Jim Farley, chief operating officer, had this to say about the 2021 Ford F150 reveal details:

“Since 1948, our hardworking F-Series customers have trusted Ford to help them get the job done. F-150 is our flagship, it’s 100 percent assembled in America, and we hold ourselves to the highest standard to make sure our customers can get the job done and continue to make a difference in their communities.”

The new truck model will be available beginning this fall. And while Ford did not mention any pricing for the pickups, the 2020 models are priced between $30,000 and $70,000.

F stock was down 2.2% as of Friday morning.