Huge Debt Load Makes Buying American Airlines a Gamble

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) is piling up debt. This could end up sinking AAL stock unless the company’s liquidity can carry it until free cash flow and operational breakeven occurs.

Source: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com

When that will be is anyone’s guess., but there is no question that investing in AAL stock is gamble until that occurs.

For example, on June 19 Bloomberg reported that American Airlines is negotiating to raise $2 billion in junk bonds. The talks are said to involve discussion of an 11% coupon rate. Moreover, the five-year secured note will not be redeemable.

That means that American Airlines will not be able to reduce this cost over the five years.

AAL seems to have enough collateral to cover the security for the note. However, the Bloomberg article pointed out that American Airlines is the most indebted airline in the U.S. Moreover, its existing debt is trading for 75% to 85% of par.

Would AAL Declare Bankruptcy?

One skeptical analyst pointed out on a YouTube video that those existing notes are now yielding 25%. He thinks that implies that investors in existing American Airlines’ notes expect the company to file bankruptcy. He believes AAL stock is worthless, especially since the company already has negative book value.

But others are not so sure. A senior Forbes contributor thinks all such talk is “nonsense.” For one, the company does not have any major debt maturities within the next two years. That is plenty of time for the company’s operations to reach breakeven or better.

Moreover, Barron’s published an article on June 17 referring to two positive Wall Street analysts’ reports on AAL stock. Both Seaport Global Securities and Cowen published reports saying that despite the debt buildup at American Airlines, the company will survive. In their views, the company will have enough cash and liquidity to avoid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Cowen analyst put a $20 target price on AAL stock. The other analyst has a $27 per share target. These represent potential gains of 25% and 69% respectively.

Rising Traffic Should Boost Airline Stocks

As readers of my articles on AAL stock are aware, the TSA traffic numbers on airport checkpoint visitors has been slowly rising. This week that trend continued again.

For example, as of June 18, the past seven days showed that average airport traffic at checkpoints was down to just 80.9% of last year’s levels. By comparison, for the week ending June 11, the average previous seven days was at 83.9%. In fact, at the end of May the average of the previous seven days was 87.7% of 2019.

These are my calculations. It appears to me that at this rate the increase in traffic is about 10% or so per month. At that rate, even before a Covid-19 vaccine is available, the level of traffic should reach 60% of 2019 by the end of the summer.

I suspect that at rate of increasing travel, many airlines, including American Airlines will approach the light at the end of the tunnel. In other words, by the end of the summer, American Airlines and other airlines will able to predict precisely when breakeven operations will occur.

When that occurs, AAL stock will not be at the present price, despite the level of debt that the company has incurred. But it may also mean that healthier airline stocks could move up quickly to their normalized price levels.

What to Do With AAL Stock

There is no question that investing in American Airlines stock is a risky venture. It is a race against time. Will the vaccine arrive sooner than later? Can the airline survive on its existing liquidity until traffic and revenue improve? Is the company sufficiently liquid enough?

These questions have to be taken into account when investing in AAL stock. I believe that the company will survive without entering into bankruptcy. However, I want to see its financial statements for the second quarter and the company’s presentations.

Until then, I have a range target for the stock, which was in my last article on AAL. I wrote that I believe the stock is worth between $24 and 33 per share. Once I see the Q2 financials, I may amend that target price and make it more precise. The point is that the stock should survive, and its value is higher than today’s price on an ongoing basis.

Mark Hake runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. As of this writing, he holds a position in American Airlines (AAL).