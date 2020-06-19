Albertson’s IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Albertson’s is revealing more details about its initial public offering (IPO) as it prepares to launch it.

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Albertson’s IPO.

The IPO will include 68.5 million shares of stock.

There’s also an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 9.87 million shares.

The company is expecting the shares to be priced between $18 and $20 per share.

That would have the IPO generating between $1.23 billion and $1.57 billion.

However, it’s worth noting that Albertson’s won’t receive any of the proceeds from the IPO.

That’s because the shares are being sold by investors in the company.

The lead joint book-running managers of the IPO are BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are serving as book-running managers.

Co-managers of the IPO include BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Stern and Tigress Financial Partners.

Albertson’s originally announced its intention to go public back in March.

The exact date of the IPO is still unknown, but some sources expect it to take place late next week.

This will reportedly have the company trading its stock on the New York Stock Exchange using the “ACI” ticker.

The current IPO plans could value the company as high as $11.6 billion.

