At Home Earnings: HOME Stock Drops 4% Following Q1 Miss

At Home (NYSE: HOME ) earnings for the decor retail company’s fiscal first quarter of 2021 have HOME stock on the move after-hours Thursday. That comes after reporting adjusted losses per share of 61 cents, which is worse than Wall Street’s estimate for a loss of 42 cents. Its revenue of $189.85 million also comes in below analysts’ estimates of $194.15 million.

Source: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent At Home earnings report.

Adjusted losses per share are down significantly from adjusted EPS of 3 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 38% lower than the $306.26 million reported in fiscal Q1 2020.

Operating loss of $372.06 million is worse year-over-year compared to an operating income of $25.89 million.

The At Home earnings report also includes a net loss of $358.94 million.

That doesn’t look good when net income from the same period of the year prior was $13.88 million.

Lee Bird, chairman and CEO of At Home, said this about the earnings report.

“Since early May, as local and state mandates were lifted, we began reopening a majority of our stores. Early results are strong across all markets with initial sales in reopened stores up solid double-digits during their reopening period quarter-to-date. As the low-price leader in our category with a focus on expanding our omnichannel presence, I am confident that At Home is well positioned for both the near and long-term to take additional share of the large and fragmented home furnishings market.”

At Home isn’t providing an outlook in its earnings report. It cites the novel coronavirus as the reason behind this decision. Many other companies are withholding guidance during the pandemic.

HOME stock was down close to 3.8% after markets closed on Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.