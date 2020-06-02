Build-A-Bear Workshop Earnings: BBW Stock Heads 3% Lower on Q1 Miss

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW ) earnings for the toy company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have BBW stock dipping lower on Tuesday. That’s due to its adjusted losses per share of -83 cents and revenue of $46.62 million. These both miss Wall Street’s estimates of -46 cents per share on revenue of $50.31 million.

Source: QualityHD/Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Build-A-Bear Workshop earnings report below.

Adjusted per-share losses are much worse than its adjusted EPS of 6 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 44.7% lower than the $84.36 million reported in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

The Build-A-Bear Workshop earnings report also includes a net loss of -$21.2 million.

That’s a massive decline next to the company’s net income of $1.2 million from the same period of the year prior.

It’s worth pointing out that Build-A-Bear Workshop’s physical stores haven’t been open since March 18.

The company has temporarily closed down its stores due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sharon Price John, president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, said this in the fiscal Q1 earnings report.

“We have seen demand in e-commerce continue to gain momentum with growth rates increasing to triple-digit levels with robust selling of key affinity and gifting offerings. In fact, we had the highest single day demand in our e-commerce history with the initial offering of our stuffed animal based on “the Child” from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.”

Build-A-Bear Workshop doesn’t include an outlook in its earnings report, but it does reveal plans to reopen stores. The company will be reopening 35 stores by the end of the week. It plans to continue opening more of its locations in the following weeks.

BBW stock was down 3.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.