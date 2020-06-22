Carnival Cruise Line News: CCL Stock Slips 5% on Extension of Cancellations

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL ) news for Monday concerning more cancellations have CCL stock sinking lower.

According to a Carnival Cruise Line news release, the company will be extending North American cancellations through Sept. 30. This is a voluntary decision made by the company in light of the continuing troubles from the novel coronavirus.

Carnival Cruise Line initially announced a delay to cruises on March 13 when the coronavirus was in full swing. Since then, it has delayed the return of cruises three times when counting this most recent decision.

Customers of Carnival Cruise Line have a few options for their canceled cruises. They can choose to move their booking to a later date or get a full refund for the cruise. Those that book at a later time can get an Onboard Credit of $300 or $600. Customers have until May 31, 2021, to decide which route they want to go.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following about the cancellation news.

“We have watched with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities have begun to start back up, and once we do resume service, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we bring our ships to in order to maintain public confidence in our business. Nevertheless, we apologize for disrupting your vacation plans and appreciate your patience as we work through these decisions.”

CCL stock was down 4.5% as of Monday afternoon.

