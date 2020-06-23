Cautious Optimism Is the Right Mood for Vivint Smart Home

For homes that are “smarter” (i.e., more tech-enabled) and potentially more secure, some people are turning to Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT ) for innovative solutions. But the question remains as to whether Vivint Smart Home stock is a “smart” investment today.

Source: Karen Culp / Shutterstock.com

Timing one’s entry into an investment is crucial, even if there’s an optimistic outlook on the company. Ill-timed and incautious momentum traders have gotten crushed in their Vivint Smart Home stock positions. We’re trying to avoid making that costly mistake as we examine both the company itself and the movement of the shares.

Still, in a time when home security is a headline story and “smart everything” is a trend, VVNT shares have a strong appeal. But then, chasing isn’t the same as trading. You have to uncover the facts and then decide whether Vivint Smart Home stock is worthy of your watch list.

A Closer Look at Vivint Smart Home Stock

If you want to see a textbook example of what a “pop and drop” looks like in the equities markets, just take a look at VVNT stock. Indeed, we can find two such examples this year.

The first occurred in late January, when VVNT shares went from less than $12 to the $19.40 area. Then they quickly slid back down under $13, punishing anyone who got in at the wrong time.

But that was child’s play compared to what took place in February and March. In a frenzied bidding spree, traders sent Vivint Smart Home stock up to the $28 area. Those profits were soon neutralized, though, as the stock crashed to $10 and change within a matter of days.

That crash was precipitated by the spread of the novel coronavirus. We can’t blame the company for that, but there may have been another factor at work here. It’s possible that the stock was already too high and shareholders were waiting for a reason to take profits.

Still, if the company’s in great shape, it could make sense to own VVNT now. But that’s a big “if,” so we need to sort out the facts from the fiction and see whether Vivint Smart Home stock offers good value for shareholders.

Scaring the Pirates Away

“Let your doorbell scare away porch pirates.” This imperative is uniquely emblematic of our hyper-modern era wherein home delivery is commonplace and home security is prioritized.

The command is plastered across Vivint Smart Home’s page dedicated to the company’s Doorbell Camera Pro product/service. As you would expect, the page extols the device’s fancy-sounding features. For good measure, the company included an image of a hoodie-donning, package-filching miscreant.

It’s easy to see the appeal of products like this in a time of civil unrest and economic uncertainty. The subtext embedded in most of the company’s products and services has nothing to do with making your home “smarter.”

Rather, it’s mainly about fending off burglars and other evildoers. Is there a strain of paranoia hidden in Vivint’s implicit message? Perhaps, but that’s certainly not atypical for a home-security company.

Light on Cash, Heavy on Concept

Thus, given the insecurity the populace is feeling today, we can conclude with confidence that Vivint Smart Home stock might be a right-time, right-place kind of investment. If Vivint’s business model is to capitalize on the public’s angst, they’ve certainly got the right concept.

An issue might arise, though, in the fiscal department. InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin pinpoints a money pit that Vivint might find it difficult to crawl out of:

“The company finished the first quarter with $2.7 billion in debt net of cash – a figure modestly higher than its market capitalization. That leverage adds to the potential risk in VVNT stock, and may have undercut the rally as the market grew nervous in March.”

When the net debt on the books is greater than the company’s market cap, that’s a major red flag. Vivint might have a large potential consumer base of scared homeowners, but the company may lack sufficient capital to fulfill its somewhat dystopian vision of a camera on every porch.

The Bottom Line for Vivint Smart Home Stock

Vivint’s success is, unfortunately, practically assured as long as the public feels insecure in their own homes. In concept at least, Vivint Smart Home stock should appreciate over time.

Still, until the company’s cash position improves, it’s probably best to be a “smart” investor and exercise caution.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets. As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.