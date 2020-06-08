Coupa Software Earnings: COUP Stock Drops 4% Despite Q1 Beat

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP ) earnings for fiscal first quarter of 2021 have COUP stock falling after markets closed Monday. That’s despite it reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents on revenue of $119.21 million. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of 7 cents per share and revenue of $111.51 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 566.7% from 3 cents during the fiscal first quarter of 2020.

Revenue is sitting 47% higher than the $81.34 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss of $5.63 million is 68.4% better year-over-year from a loss of $17.81 million.

The Coupa Software earnings report also includes a net loss of $14.82 million.

That’s a 27.6% narrower net loss than the $20.47 million reported in fiscal Q1 of the previous year.

Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO of Coupa Software, said this in the earnings report:

“Our strong first quarter results are a clear representation of the value Coupa delivers to customers in all economic climates. As we focus on supporting our employees and ensuring all members of the Coupa community emerge from this pandemic stronger, we continue to leverage our thoughtful, disciplined financial approach, the strength of our balance sheet, and a focus on business resilience to foster growth and position ourselves for sustained market leadership well beyond the current crisis.”

Coupa Software also includes its fiscal 2021 outlook in the earnings report. It expects adjusted EPS of 36 cents to 38 cents on revenue of $489 million to $491 million. For comparison, Wall Street is estimating adjusted EPS of 33 cents on revenue of $487.89 million.

COUP stock was down 4% after-hours Monday but closed out the day up 1.8%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.