Five Below Earnings: FIVE Stock Ticks Higher Despite Q1 Miss

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) earnings for the retail company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have its stock on the move in after-hours trading on Tuesday. The company reported diluted losses per share of 91 cents, which missed Wall Street’s prediction of a loss of 33 cents. Its revenue of $200.9 million also comes in below analysts’ estimates of $230.35 million.

Diluted per-share losses are much worse than diluted EPS of 46 cents from the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 44.9% lower than the $364.76 million reported in fiscal Q1 2019.

Operating loss of $72.2 million is a major decline year-over-year compared to an operating income of $24.47 million.

The Five Below earnings report also has it bringing in a net loss of $50.58 million.

That’s a massive drop from the company’s net income of $25.66 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

The company notes that about 90% of its stores are open again.

Joel Anderson, president and CEO of Five Below, said this in the earnings report.

“The challenges of the last few months were unprecedented. We temporarily closed stores on March 20th as we joined many other retailers in doing our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This decision had significant financial ramifications, but the health and safety of our customers and crew are our priority. During this period with stores closed, we worked very quickly yet carefully to implement safety protocols for reopening.”

Five Below is withholding its outlook for fiscal Q2 2020. The company cites uncertainties due to the novel coronavirus as the reason for this. This has it following a trend set by many other companies.

FIVE stock was up slightly after markets closed on Tuesday but was down 3.2% as the end of normal trading hours.

