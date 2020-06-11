Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Groupon News: GRPN Stock Tanks 26% on Reverse Stock Split

Groupon News: GRPN Stock Tanks 26% on Reverse Stock Split

The reverse stock split was 1 for 20

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 11, 2020, 2:57 pm EDT

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is in the news Thursday after GRPN stock took a massive dive following a reverse stock split.

Groupon News: GRPN Stock Tanks 26% on Reverse Stock Split
Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

The Groupon reverse stock split went into effect on Wednesday and was 1 for 20. The goal of the plan was to jump up the share price of the stock, which has been trading dangerously low since mid-February. GRPN isn’t in danger of Nasdaq delisting for low share prices, so at least it worked in that regard.

Groupon decided to go forward with the reverse stock split plan after consulting with investors at its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Shareholders were in favor of the plan and the company’s Board of Directors gave it their approval the following day.

The Groupon news release notes that the reverse stock split affects all shareholders equally. This means it didn’t result in any changes to ownership in the company. The split also doesn’t allow for fractional shares. Instead, those shares are complied and resold, with shareholders getting cash payments for their fractions.

It’s worth pointing out that even after this reverse stock split, investors may not have much faith in GRPN stock. The company hasn’t been able to turn a profit for some time now and isn’t expected to until 2024 at the earliest. That’s quite a wait for shareholders to start seeing a return on their investment and may warn others away from the stock, reports The Motley Fool.

GRPN stock was down 26.2% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/06/groupon-reverse-stock-split-news-tanks-grpn-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?