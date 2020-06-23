Welcome

JCPenny Stores Closing 2020: 13 More Locations to Shutter

JCP is closing seven stores in Michigan

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 23, 2020, 3:24 pm EDT

JCPenny (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) stores closing in 2020 are expanding to include an additional 13 locations.

Source: Supannee_Hickman / Shutterstock.com

Here’s are the new locations added to the JCPenny Stores closing list for this year.

  • Sun Valley Mall
    484 Sun Valley Mall
    Concord, CA 94520
    925-687-6000
  • Mall @ Prince Georges
    3500 East West Hwy Ste 1000
    Hyattsville, MD 20782
    301-270-3400
  • Northtown Village
    1680 Wright Ave
    Alma, MI 48801
    989-463-6081
  • Bay City Town Center
    4129 E Wilder Rd
    Bay City, MI 48706
    989-684-4240
  • JCPenney
    125 S Michigan Ave
    Big Rapids, MI 49307
    231-796-3538
  • Greenville West Mall
    300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1
    Greenville, MI 48838
    616-754-0033
  • Mt Pleasant Shopping Center
    2231 S Mission Rd
    Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
    989-773-7911
  • Meridian Mall
    1982 W Grand River Ave Ste 135
    Okemos, MI 48864
    517-349-6912
  • JCPenney
    201 S Washington St
    Owosso, MI 48867
    989-725-2126
  • South Shore Mall
    1701 Sunrise Hwy
    Bay Shore, NY 11706
    631-666-3000
  • Poughkeepsie Galleria
    2001 South Rd (Rt 9)
    Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
    845-298-0572
  • Omache Shopping Center
    715 Omache Dr
    Omak, WA 98841
    509-826-1040
  • Mid-Valley Mall
    2010 Yakima Valley Hwy J-1
    Sunnyside, WA 98944
    509-837-5154

Shoppers near the JCPenny stores on the closing list for 2020 will be able to stop by for liquidation sales. The sales for these 13 locations will start around July 3, 2020. The stores will be operating on reduced hours. This will have them open from noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

This is far from the first JCPenny store closing announcement for 2020. The company has been announcing plans to close down hundreds of locations as it navigates bankruptcy. You can learn more about these other store closings at these links.

JCPNQ stock was down 8.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

