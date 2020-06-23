JCPenny Stores Closing 2020: 13 More Locations to Shutter

JCPenny (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) stores closing in 2020 are expanding to include an additional 13 locations.
Here’s are the new locations added to the JCPenny Stores closing list for this year.
- Sun Valley Mall
484 Sun Valley Mall
Concord, CA 94520
925-687-6000
- Mall @ Prince Georges
3500 East West Hwy Ste 1000
Hyattsville, MD 20782
301-270-3400
- Northtown Village
1680 Wright Ave
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-6081
- Bay City Town Center
4129 E Wilder Rd
Bay City, MI 48706
989-684-4240
- JCPenney
125 S Michigan Ave
Big Rapids, MI 49307
231-796-3538
- Greenville West Mall
300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1
Greenville, MI 48838
616-754-0033
- Mt Pleasant Shopping Center
2231 S Mission Rd
Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
989-773-7911
- Meridian Mall
1982 W Grand River Ave Ste 135
Okemos, MI 48864
517-349-6912
- JCPenney
201 S Washington St
Owosso, MI 48867
989-725-2126
- South Shore Mall
1701 Sunrise Hwy
Bay Shore, NY 11706
631-666-3000
- Poughkeepsie Galleria
2001 South Rd (Rt 9)
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
845-298-0572
- Omache Shopping Center
715 Omache Dr
Omak, WA 98841
509-826-1040
- Mid-Valley Mall
2010 Yakima Valley Hwy J-1
Sunnyside, WA 98944
509-837-5154
Shoppers near the JCPenny stores on the closing list for 2020 will be able to stop by for liquidation sales. The sales for these 13 locations will start around July 3, 2020. The stores will be operating on reduced hours. This will have them open from noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
This is far from the first JCPenny store closing announcement for 2020. The company has been announcing plans to close down hundreds of locations as it navigates bankruptcy. You can learn more about these other store closings at these links.
JCPNQ stock was down 8.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.