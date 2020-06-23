JCPenny Stores Closing 2020: 13 More Locations to Shutter

JCPenny (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ ) stores closing in 2020 are expanding to include an additional 13 locations.

Here’s are the new locations added to the JCPenny Stores closing list for this year.

484 Sun Valley Mall Concord, CA 94520 925-687-6000 Mall @ Prince Georges

3500 East West Hwy Ste 1000 Hyattsville, MD 20782 301-270-3400 Northtown Village

1680 Wright Ave Alma, MI 48801 989-463-6081 Bay City Town Center

4129 E Wilder Rd Bay City, MI 48706 989-684-4240 JCPenney

125 S Michigan Ave Big Rapids, MI 49307 231-796-3538 Greenville West Mall

300 Greenville W Dr, Ste 1 Greenville, MI 48838 616-754-0033 Mt Pleasant Shopping Center

2231 S Mission Rd Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 989-773-7911 Meridian Mall

1982 W Grand River Ave Ste 135 Okemos, MI 48864 517-349-6912 JCPenney

201 S Washington St Owosso, MI 48867 989-725-2126 South Shore Mall

1701 Sunrise Hwy Bay Shore, NY 11706 631-666-3000 Poughkeepsie Galleria

2001 South Rd (Rt 9) Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 845-298-0572 Omache Shopping Center

715 Omache Dr Omak, WA 98841 509-826-1040 Mid-Valley Mall

Shoppers near the JCPenny stores on the closing list for 2020 will be able to stop by for liquidation sales. The sales for these 13 locations will start around July 3, 2020. The stores will be operating on reduced hours. This will have them open from noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

This is far from the first JCPenny store closing announcement for 2020. The company has been announcing plans to close down hundreds of locations as it navigates bankruptcy. You can learn more about these other store closings at these links.

JCPNQ stock was down 8.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.