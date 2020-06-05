JCPenny Stores Closings List 2020: A State-by-State Breakdown

JCPenny (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) is closing more stores in 2020 and InvestorPlace has collected a list of the affected locations.
The JCPenney closings for 2020 have the company adding 154 stores to the list. These locations are set to close in the next 10 weeks to 16 weeks. JCPNQ is expecting closing sales for the stores to begin on June 12.
Here are the stores on the 2020 JC Penny closings list.
Alabama
- Covington Mall
922 River Falls St
Andalusia, AL 36420
334-222-8484
- Regency Square
301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133)
Florence, AL 35630
256-766-8280
- Jackson Square
1601 S Broad St
Scottsboro, AL 35768
256-259-3381
- Spanish Fort Town Center
22500 Town Center Ave
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
251-625-4930
Arizona
- Little Creek Center
1100-B Hwy 260
Cottonwood, AZ 86326
928-634-0134
- Christown Spectrum
1727 W Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
602-841-1235
- El Con Shopping Center
3501 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85716
520-881-2200
Arkansas
- Independence Center
475 S St Louis St
Batesville, AR 72501
870-698-1067
- Conway Towne Center
201 Skyline Dr, Ste 7
Conway, AR 72032
501-329-2882
- Mellor Park Mall
1845 N West Ave
El Dorado, AR 71730
870-862-4281
- The Fashion Center
814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27
Harrison, AR 72601
870-741-5401
California
- Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center
14659 Ramona Ave
Chino, CA 91710
909-393-5099
- JCPenney
1228 Main St
Delano, CA 93215
661-725-0451
- San Luis Plaza
951 W Pacheco Blvd
Los Banos, CA 93635
209-826-5150
- Woodland Plaza
120 Niblick Rd
Paso Robles, CA 93446
805-237-2373
- Inland Center
300 Inland Center Dr
San Bernardino, CA 92408
909-806-4766
- West Valley Mall
3100 Naglee Rd
Tracy, CA 95304
209-839-9353
- Countryside Plaza
1840 Countryside Dr
Turlock, CA 95380
209-632-1327
- Yreka Junction Mall
1810 Fort Jones Rd
Yreka, CA 96097
530-842-7393
Colorado
- Durango Mall
800 S Camino Del Rio
Durango, CO 81301
970-259-3800
- JCPenney
135 Bockman Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-223-1481
- Greeley Mall
2080 Greeley Mall
Greeley, CO 80631
970-352-2016
- River Landing Shopping Center
3400 Rio Grande Ave
Montrose, CO 81401
970-249-1988
Connecticut
- Torrington Commons
251 High St
Torrington, CT 06790
860-496-8366
Florida
- Desoto Square Mall
303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701
Bradenton, FL 34205
941-747-6411
- Coralwood Shopping Center
2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700
Cape Coral, FL 33990
239-574-9111
- Gulf Coast Town Center
10083 Gulf Center Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33913
239-481-2844
- Regency Square Mall
9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105
Jacksonville, FL 32225
904-721-2820
- Eagle Ridge Mall
501 Eagle Ridge Dr
Lake Wales, FL 33859
863-679-9611
- Santa Rosa Shopping Center
300 Mary Esther Blvd
Mary Esther, FL 32569
850-244-3171
- Orlando Fashion Square
3115 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32803
407-896-1006
- Lakeshore Mall
901 US 27 N, Ste 150
Sebring, FL 33870
863-382-1134
- Westshore Plaza
201 Westshore Plaza
Tampa, FL 33609
813-286-7111
Georgia
- Georgia Square
3700 Atlanta Hwy
Athens, GA 30606
706-543-1458
- Northlake Mall
4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne
Atlanta, GA 30345
770-934-8111
- Arbor Place Mall
6650 Douglas Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30135
678-715-5669
- Lakeshore Mall
150 Pearl Nix Pkwy
Gainesville, GA 30501
770-532-3151
- Mount Berry Mall
300 Mount Berry Square NE
Rome, GA 30165
706-291-8010
- Statesboro Mall
325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25
Statesboro, GA 30458
912-764-6602
- Hatcher Point Mall
2215 Memorial Dr
Waycross, GA 31501
912-283-2655
Idaho
- Lewiston Shopping Center
1826 19th Ave
Lewiston, ID 83501
208-746-3631
- Bonner Mall
300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60
Ponderay, ID 83852
208-263-3510
Illinois
- Northfield Square
1600 N State Rt 50
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
815-932-3800
- River Oaks Shopping Center
200 River Oaks Center Dr
Calumet City, IL 60409
708-868-1810
- University Mall
1201 E Main
Carbondale, IL 62901
618-457-3311
- Freeport Mall
1810 S West Ave
Freeport, IL 61032
815-235-3131
- Times Square Mall
115 Times Square Mall
Mt Vernon, IL 62864
618-242-7080
Indiana
- Bedford Town Fair
1118 James Ave
Bedford, IN 47421
812-279-6631
- Concord Mall
3701 S Main St (Us 33)
Elkhart, IN 46517
574-875-8531
- NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road
8752 Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46268
317-334-0353
- Kokomo Mall
1718 E Blvd
Kokomo, IN 46902
765-457-8121
- River Point Mall
435 E Clifty Dr
Madison, IN 47250
812-273-6700
- Muncie Mall
3501 Granville Ave
Muncie, IN 47303
765-288-8891
- Pilgrim Place Mall
1350 Pilgrim Ln
Plymouth, IN 46563
574-936-2526
- Richmond Square
4199 National Rd E
Richmond, IN 47374
765-966-2551
- Vincennes Plaza
640 Niblack Blvd
Vincennes, IN 47591
812-882-8030
Iowa
- JCPenney
504 N Adams St
Carroll, IA 51401
712-792-2843
- Marshalltown Mall
2500 S Center St
Marshalltown, IA 50158
641-753-5583
Kansas
- Flint Hills Village
1678 Industrial Rd
Emporia, KS 66801
620-342-5491
- Liberal Plaza
1513 N Kansas Ave
Liberal, KS 67901
620-624-1991
- Central Mall
2259 S 9th St
Salina, KS 67401
785-827-7221
Kentucky
- Green River Plaza
399 Campbellsville Bypass
Campbellsville, KY 42718
270-789-2363
- Danville Manor Shopping Center
1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301
Danville, KY 40422
859-236-7709
- Bradford Square
4000 Fort Campbell Blvd
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
270-886-9441
- Market Square
Us 68 S and Aa Hwy
Maysville, KY 41056
606-759-5060
- Middlesboro Mall
905 N 12th St, Ste 10
Middlesboro, KY 40965
606-248-1725
- Town Square Mall
5000 Frederica St
Owensboro, KY 42301
270-685-3981
Louisiana
- Acadiana Mall
5725 Johnston St
Lafayette, LA 70503
337-981-7007
- Lakeside Shopping Center
3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metairie, LA 70002
504-837-9880
- Regal Court Shopping Center
7451 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
318-797-5611
Maryland
- Boulevard @ Box Hill
3411 Merchant Blvd
Abingdon, MD 21009
443-409-3360
- Woodmore Towne Center
9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576
Lanham, MD 20706
301-341-2700
- Country Club Mall
1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300
La Vale, MD 21502
301-729-6810
Michigan
- Alpena Mall
2338 US 23 S
Alpena, MI 49707
989-354-3124
- Cadillac Shopping Center
1550 N Mitchell St
Cadillac, MI 49601
231-775-3200
- JCPenney
408 E Mitchell St
Petoskey, MI 49770
231-347-8197
Minnesota
- Riverdale Village
12550 Riverdale Blvd
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
763-323-1339
- Eden Prairie Center
8201 Flying Cloud Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
952-944-6807
- Grove Square Shopping Center
13701 Grove Dr
Maple Grove, MN 55311
763-416-1708
- Kandi Mall
1605 South First Street
Willmar, MN 56201
320-235-1550
Mississipi
- Sawmill Square Mall
910 Sawmill Rd
Laurel, MS 39440
601-649-9580
- Starkville Crossing
864 Hwy 12 W
Starkville, MS 39759
662-323-4461
Missouri
- Bolger Square
17610 E 39th St S
Independence, MO 64055
816-350-0172
- Kirksville Shopping Center
2206 S Baltimore St
Kirksville, MO 63501
660-665-3464
Montana
- Gallatin Valley Mall
2825 W Main St, Ste C
Bozeman, MT 59718
406-587-4238
Nebraska
- Conestoga Mall
3404 W 13th St
Grand Island, NE 68803
308-382-6380
New Hampshire
- West Street Shopping Center
381 West St
Keene, NH 03431
603-352-2166
- Mountain Valley Mall
State Hwy 16 & Rt 302
North Conway, NH 03860
603-356-0147
- Lilac Mall
25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125)
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-9125
- Upper Valley Plaza
250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202
West Lebanon, NH 03784
603-298-5971
New Mexico
- White Sands Mall
3199 N White Sands Blvd
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-2940
New York
- Finger Lakes Mall
1579 Clark Street Rd
Auburn, NY 13021
315-253-2762
- Batavia City Centre
40 Batavia City Ctr
Batavia, NY 14020
585-344-0824
- Roseland Shopping Center
3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165
Canandaigua, NY 14424
585-394-4600
- Sangertown Square Mall
1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-797-6010
- Oswego Plaza
140 State Route 104, Ste A
Oswego, NY 13126
315-342-4080
- Freedom Mall
205 Erie Blvd W
Rome, NY 13440
315-339-3835
- Destiny USA
9559 Destiny USA Dr
Syracuse, NY 13290
315-466-2405
North Carolina
- Henderson Square
380 N Cooper Dr
Henderson, NC 27536
252-492-7141
- Biggs Park Shopping Center
2910 N Elm St
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-2436
- Twin Rivers Mall
3100 M L King Jr Blvd
New Bern, NC 28562
252-633-3925
- North Hills Shopping Center
4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100
Raleigh, NC 27609
919-787-4920
- Richmond Plaza
1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13
Rockingham, NC 28379
910-895-9046
Ohio
- Chapel Hill Mall
2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600
Akron, OH 44310
330-633-7700
- Tri County Plaza
1500 Canton Rd
Akron, OH 44312
330-733-6227
- Carnation Mall
2500 W State St, Ste 118
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-1177
- Ashtabula Mall
3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100
Ashtabula, OH 44004
440-998-0660
- Governors Plaza
9365 Fields Ertel Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
513-697-0333
- Northtowne Mall
1500 N Clinton St
Defiance, OH 43512
419-782-3100
- Summit Square Shopping Center
16280 Dresden Ave, Space M
East Liverpool, OH 43920
330-385-4600
- The Shoppes At Parma
7900 Day Dr
Parma, OH 44129
440-845-7200
- Miami Valley Mall
987 E Ash St
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1202
Oklahoma
- Oakwood Mall
4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd
Enid, OK 73703
580-234-8141
- Tandy Town Shopping Center
1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy
McAlester, OK 74501
918-423-9090
- Town Center Plaza
7271 SE 29th St
Midwest City, OK 73110
405-739-0130
- Arrowhead Mall
501 N Main St, Ste 118
Muskogee, OK 74401
918-683-6521
- Shawnee Mall
4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000
Shawnee, OK 74804
405-275-2242
- Tulsa Promenade
4101 S Yale Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
918-627-8500
Oregon
- Cascade Village
63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93
Bend, OR 97701
541-382-2351
- McMinnville Plaza
2180 NE Hwy 99 W
McMinnville, OR 97128
503-472-2045
- Garden Valley Mall
780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160
Roseburg, OR 97471
541-673-0116
- Salem Center
305 Liberty St NE
Salem, OR 97301
503-585-4535
Pennsylvania
- Clearview Mall
101 Clearview Circle
Butler, PA 16001
724-282-3230
- North Hanover Mall
1155 Carlisle St
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-9149
- Beaver Valley Mall
200 Beaver Valley Mall
Monaca, PA 15061
724-728-8140
- Monroeville Mall
500 Monroeville Mall
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-373-2620
- Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills
167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-275-1047
South Carolina
- Anderson Mall
3187 N Main St
Anderson, SC 29621
864-225-4641
- Cross Creek Mall
328 Robert Smalls Pkwy
Beaufort, SC 29906
843-524-5799
- Magnolia Mall
2701 David H Mcleod Blvd
Florence, SC 29501
843-669-3211
- Myrtle Beach Mall
10177 N Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
843-272-8307
- Prince of Orange Mall
2390 Chestnut St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
803-534-3910
- Rock Hill Galleria
2321 Dave Lyle Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-366-6161
South Dakota
- University Mall
990 22nd Ave S
Brookings, SD 57006
605-692-6306
Tennessee
- Bradley Square
200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44
Cleveland, TN 37312
423-472-2193
- Columbia Mall
800 S James Campbell Blvd
Columbia, TN 38401
931-388-8094
- Dyersburg Mall
2700 Lake Rd
Dyersburg, TN 38024
731-285-6320
- Kingsport Town Center
2101 Fort Henry Dr
Kingsport, TN 37664
423-245-0241
- Foothills Mall
101 Foothills Mall
Maryville, TN 37801
865-983-0452
- Three Star Mall
1410 Sparta St
McMinnville, TN 37110
931-473-9667
Texas
- Timber Creek Crossing
6051 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
972-892-2050
- Crossroads Mall
6834 Wesley St, Ste C
Greenville, TX 75402
903-455-5252
- West Hills Mall
2 Financial Plaza
Huntsville, TX 77340
936-295-7571
- Music City Mall
2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000
Lewisville, TX 75067
972-315-3900
- Lufkin Shopping Center
4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000
Lufkin, TX 75901
936-639-3251
- Palestine Mall
1930 S Loop 256
Palestine, TX 75801
903-729-0103
- Mirabeau Square
3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82
Paris, TX 75460
903-785-1655
Utah
- Layton Hills Mall
1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050
Layton, UT 84041
801-543-2225
Cache Valley Mall
1350 N Main St
Logan, UT 84341
435-752-3781
Vermont
- Bennington Square
99 Bennington Square
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-9981
- Berlin Mall
282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19
Berlin, VT 05602
802-229-1460
Virginia
- Danville Mall
325 Piedmont Dr
Danville, VA 24540
434-793-0021
- Colonial Mall
90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268
Staunton, VA 24401
540-885-1511
Wisconsin
- Crossroads Shopping Center
N96W18515 County Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
262-415-1237