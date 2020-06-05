JCPenny Stores Closings List 2020: A State-by-State Breakdown

JCPenny (OTCMKTS: JCPNQ ) is closing more stores in 2020 and InvestorPlace has collected a list of the affected locations.

The JCPenney closings for 2020 have the company adding 154 stores to the list. These locations are set to close in the next 10 weeks to 16 weeks. JCPNQ is expecting closing sales for the stores to begin on June 12.

Here are the stores on the 2020 JC Penny closings list.

Alabama

Covington Mall

922 River Falls St

Andalusia, AL 36420

334-222-8484



Regency Square

301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133)

Florence, AL 35630

256-766-8280

Jackson Square

1601 S Broad St

Scottsboro, AL 35768

256-259-3381

Spanish Fort Town Center

22500 Town Center Ave

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

251-625-4930

Arizona

Little Creek Center

1100-B Hwy 260

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

928-634-0134

Christown Spectrum

1727 W Bethany Home Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85015

602-841-1235

El Con Shopping Center

3501 E Broadway Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85716

520-881-2200

Arkansas

Independence Center

475 S St Louis St

Batesville, AR 72501

870-698-1067

Conway Towne Center

201 Skyline Dr, Ste 7

Conway, AR 72032

501-329-2882

Mellor Park Mall

1845 N West Ave

El Dorado, AR 71730

870-862-4281

The Fashion Center

814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27

Harrison, AR 72601

870-741-5401

California

Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center

14659 Ramona Ave

Chino, CA 91710

909-393-5099

JCPenney

1228 Main St

Delano, CA 93215

661-725-0451

San Luis Plaza

951 W Pacheco Blvd

Los Banos, CA 93635

209-826-5150

Woodland Plaza

120 Niblick Rd

Paso Robles, CA 93446

805-237-2373

Inland Center

300 Inland Center Dr

San Bernardino, CA 92408

909-806-4766

West Valley Mall

3100 Naglee Rd

Tracy, CA 95304

209-839-9353

Countryside Plaza

1840 Countryside Dr

Turlock, CA 95380

209-632-1327

Yreka Junction Mall

1810 Fort Jones Rd

Yreka, CA 96097

530-842-7393

Colorado

Durango Mall

800 S Camino Del Rio

Durango, CO 81301

970-259-3800

JCPenney

135 Bockman Dr

Fort Collins, CO 80525

970-223-1481

Greeley Mall

2080 Greeley Mall

Greeley, CO 80631

970-352-2016

River Landing Shopping Center

3400 Rio Grande Ave

Montrose, CO 81401

970-249-1988

Connecticut

Torrington Commons

251 High St

Torrington, CT 06790

860-496-8366

Florida

Desoto Square Mall

303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701

Bradenton, FL 34205

941-747-6411

Coralwood Shopping Center

2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700

Cape Coral, FL 33990

239-574-9111

Gulf Coast Town Center

10083 Gulf Center Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33913

239-481-2844

Regency Square Mall

9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105

Jacksonville, FL 32225

904-721-2820

Eagle Ridge Mall

501 Eagle Ridge Dr

Lake Wales, FL 33859

863-679-9611

Santa Rosa Shopping Center

300 Mary Esther Blvd

Mary Esther, FL 32569

850-244-3171

Orlando Fashion Square

3115 E Colonial Dr

Orlando, FL 32803

407-896-1006

Lakeshore Mall

901 US 27 N, Ste 150

Sebring, FL 33870

863-382-1134

Westshore Plaza

201 Westshore Plaza

Tampa, FL 33609

813-286-7111

Georgia

Georgia Square

3700 Atlanta Hwy

Athens, GA 30606

706-543-1458



Northlake Mall

4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne

Atlanta, GA 30345

770-934-8111



Arbor Place Mall

6650 Douglas Blvd

Douglasville, GA 30135

678-715-5669



Lakeshore Mall

150 Pearl Nix Pkwy

Gainesville, GA 30501

770-532-3151

Mount Berry Mall

300 Mount Berry Square NE

Rome, GA 30165

706-291-8010

Statesboro Mall

325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25

Statesboro, GA 30458

912-764-6602

Hatcher Point Mall

2215 Memorial Dr

Waycross, GA 31501

912-283-2655

Idaho

Lewiston Shopping Center

1826 19th Ave

Lewiston, ID 83501

208-746-3631

Bonner Mall

300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60

Ponderay, ID 83852

208-263-3510

Illinois

Northfield Square

1600 N State Rt 50

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

815-932-3800

River Oaks Shopping Center

200 River Oaks Center Dr

Calumet City, IL 60409

708-868-1810

University Mall

1201 E Main

Carbondale, IL 62901

618-457-3311

Freeport Mall

1810 S West Ave

Freeport, IL 61032

815-235-3131

Times Square Mall

115 Times Square Mall

Mt Vernon, IL 62864

618-242-7080

Indiana

Bedford Town Fair

1118 James Ave

Bedford, IN 47421

812-279-6631



Concord Mall

3701 S Main St (Us 33)

Elkhart, IN 46517

574-875-8531

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road

8752 Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46268

317-334-0353

Kokomo Mall

1718 E Blvd

Kokomo, IN 46902

765-457-8121

River Point Mall

435 E Clifty Dr

Madison, IN 47250

812-273-6700

Muncie Mall

3501 Granville Ave

Muncie, IN 47303

765-288-8891

Pilgrim Place Mall

1350 Pilgrim Ln

Plymouth, IN 46563

574-936-2526

Richmond Square

4199 National Rd E

Richmond, IN 47374

765-966-2551

Vincennes Plaza

640 Niblack Blvd

Vincennes, IN 47591

812-882-8030

Iowa

JCPenney

504 N Adams St

Carroll, IA 51401

712-792-2843



Marshalltown Mall

2500 S Center St

Marshalltown, IA 50158

641-753-5583

Kansas

Flint Hills Village

1678 Industrial Rd

Emporia, KS 66801

620-342-5491

Liberal Plaza

1513 N Kansas Ave

Liberal, KS 67901

620-624-1991

Central Mall

2259 S 9th St

Salina, KS 67401

785-827-7221

Kentucky

Green River Plaza

399 Campbellsville Bypass

Campbellsville, KY 42718

270-789-2363



Danville Manor Shopping Center

1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301

Danville, KY 40422

859-236-7709

Bradford Square

4000 Fort Campbell Blvd

Hopkinsville, KY 42240

270-886-9441

Market Square

Us 68 S and Aa Hwy

Maysville, KY 41056

606-759-5060

Middlesboro Mall

905 N 12th St, Ste 10

Middlesboro, KY 40965

606-248-1725

Town Square Mall

5000 Frederica St

Owensboro, KY 42301

270-685-3981

Louisiana

Acadiana Mall

5725 Johnston St

Lafayette, LA 70503

337-981-7007

Lakeside Shopping Center

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA 70002

504-837-9880

Regal Court Shopping Center

7451 Youree Dr

Shreveport, LA 71105

318-797-5611

Maryland

Boulevard @ Box Hill

3411 Merchant Blvd

Abingdon, MD 21009

443-409-3360



Woodmore Towne Center

9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576

Lanham, MD 20706

301-341-2700

Country Club Mall

1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300

La Vale, MD 21502

301-729-6810

Michigan

Alpena Mall

2338 US 23 S

Alpena, MI 49707

989-354-3124

Cadillac Shopping Center

1550 N Mitchell St

Cadillac, MI 49601

231-775-3200

JCPenney

408 E Mitchell St

Petoskey, MI 49770

231-347-8197

Minnesota

Riverdale Village

12550 Riverdale Blvd

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

763-323-1339

Eden Prairie Center

8201 Flying Cloud Dr

Eden Prairie, MN 55344

952-944-6807

Grove Square Shopping Center

13701 Grove Dr

Maple Grove, MN 55311

763-416-1708

Kandi Mall

1605 South First Street

Willmar, MN 56201

320-235-1550

Mississipi

Sawmill Square Mall

910 Sawmill Rd

Laurel, MS 39440

601-649-9580

Starkville Crossing

864 Hwy 12 W

Starkville, MS 39759

662-323-4461

Missouri

Bolger Square

17610 E 39th St S

Independence, MO 64055

816-350-0172



Kirksville Shopping Center

2206 S Baltimore St

Kirksville, MO 63501

660-665-3464

Montana

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W Main St, Ste C

Bozeman, MT 59718

406-587-4238

Nebraska

Conestoga Mall

3404 W 13th St

Grand Island, NE 68803

308-382-6380

New Hampshire

West Street Shopping Center

381 West St

Keene, NH 03431

603-352-2166

Mountain Valley Mall

State Hwy 16 & Rt 302

North Conway, NH 03860

603-356-0147

Lilac Mall

25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125)

Rochester, NH 03867

603-332-9125

Upper Valley Plaza

250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202

West Lebanon, NH 03784

603-298-5971

New Mexico

White Sands Mall

3199 N White Sands Blvd

Alamogordo, NM 88310

575-437-2940

New York

Finger Lakes Mall

1579 Clark Street Rd

Auburn, NY 13021

315-253-2762

Batavia City Centre

40 Batavia City Ctr

Batavia, NY 14020

585-344-0824

Roseland Shopping Center

3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165

Canandaigua, NY 14424

585-394-4600

Sangertown Square Mall

1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-797-6010

Oswego Plaza

140 State Route 104, Ste A

Oswego, NY 13126

315-342-4080

Freedom Mall

205 Erie Blvd W

Rome, NY 13440

315-339-3835

Destiny USA

9559 Destiny USA Dr

Syracuse, NY 13290

315-466-2405

North Carolina

Henderson Square

380 N Cooper Dr

Henderson, NC 27536

252-492-7141



Biggs Park Shopping Center

2910 N Elm St

Lumberton, NC 28358

910-738-2436

Twin Rivers Mall

3100 M L King Jr Blvd

New Bern, NC 28562

252-633-3925

North Hills Shopping Center

4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100

Raleigh, NC 27609

919-787-4920

Richmond Plaza

1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-895-9046

Ohio

Chapel Hill Mall

2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600

Akron, OH 44310

330-633-7700

Tri County Plaza

1500 Canton Rd

Akron, OH 44312

330-733-6227

Carnation Mall

2500 W State St, Ste 118

Alliance, OH 44601

330-823-1177

Ashtabula Mall

3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100

Ashtabula, OH 44004

440-998-0660

Governors Plaza

9365 Fields Ertel Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45249

513-697-0333

Northtowne Mall

1500 N Clinton St

Defiance, OH 43512

419-782-3100

Summit Square Shopping Center

16280 Dresden Ave, Space M

East Liverpool, OH 43920

330-385-4600

The Shoppes At Parma

7900 Day Dr

Parma, OH 44129

440-845-7200

Miami Valley Mall

987 E Ash St

Piqua, OH 45356

937-773-1202

Oklahoma

Oakwood Mall

4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd

Enid, OK 73703

580-234-8141

Tandy Town Shopping Center

1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy

McAlester, OK 74501

918-423-9090



Town Center Plaza

7271 SE 29th St

Midwest City, OK 73110

405-739-0130

Arrowhead Mall

501 N Main St, Ste 118

Muskogee, OK 74401

918-683-6521

Shawnee Mall

4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000

Shawnee, OK 74804

405-275-2242

Tulsa Promenade

4101 S Yale Ave

Tulsa, OK 74135

918-627-8500

Oregon

Cascade Village

63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93

Bend, OR 97701

541-382-2351

McMinnville Plaza

2180 NE Hwy 99 W

McMinnville, OR 97128

503-472-2045

Garden Valley Mall

780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160

Roseburg, OR 97471

541-673-0116

Salem Center

305 Liberty St NE

Salem, OR 97301

503-585-4535

Pennsylvania

Clearview Mall

101 Clearview Circle

Butler, PA 16001

724-282-3230

North Hanover Mall

1155 Carlisle St

Hanover, PA 17331

717-637-9149

Beaver Valley Mall

200 Beaver Valley Mall

Monaca, PA 15061

724-728-8140

Monroeville Mall

500 Monroeville Mall

Monroeville, PA 15146

412-373-2620

Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills

167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir

Tarentum, PA 15084

724-275-1047

South Carolina

Anderson Mall

3187 N Main St

Anderson, SC 29621

864-225-4641

Cross Creek Mall

328 Robert Smalls Pkwy

Beaufort, SC 29906

843-524-5799

Magnolia Mall

2701 David H Mcleod Blvd

Florence, SC 29501

843-669-3211

Myrtle Beach Mall

10177 N Kings Hwy

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

843-272-8307

Prince of Orange Mall

2390 Chestnut St

Orangeburg, SC 29115

803-534-3910

Rock Hill Galleria

2321 Dave Lyle Blvd

Rock Hill, SC 29730

803-366-6161

South Dakota

University Mall

990 22nd Ave S

Brookings, SD 57006

605-692-6306

Tennessee

Bradley Square

200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44

Cleveland, TN 37312

423-472-2193

Columbia Mall

800 S James Campbell Blvd

Columbia, TN 38401

931-388-8094

Dyersburg Mall

2700 Lake Rd

Dyersburg, TN 38024

731-285-6320

Kingsport Town Center

2101 Fort Henry Dr

Kingsport, TN 37664

423-245-0241

Foothills Mall

101 Foothills Mall

Maryville, TN 37801

865-983-0452

Three Star Mall

1410 Sparta St

McMinnville, TN 37110

931-473-9667

Texas

Timber Creek Crossing

6051 Skillman St

Dallas, TX 75231

972-892-2050

Crossroads Mall

6834 Wesley St, Ste C

Greenville, TX 75402

903-455-5252

West Hills Mall

2 Financial Plaza

Huntsville, TX 77340

936-295-7571

Music City Mall

2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000

Lewisville, TX 75067

972-315-3900

Lufkin Shopping Center

4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000

Lufkin, TX 75901

936-639-3251

Palestine Mall

1930 S Loop 256

Palestine, TX 75801

903-729-0103

Mirabeau Square

3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82

Paris, TX 75460

903-785-1655

Utah

Layton Hills Mall

1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050

Layton, UT 84041

801-543-2225 Cache Valley Mall

1350 N Main St

Logan, UT 84341

435-752-3781

Vermont

Bennington Square

99 Bennington Square

Bennington, VT 05201

802-442-9981

Berlin Mall

282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19

Berlin, VT 05602

802-229-1460

Virginia

Danville Mall

325 Piedmont Dr

Danville, VA 24540

434-793-0021

Colonial Mall

90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268

Staunton, VA 24401

540-885-1511

Wisconsin