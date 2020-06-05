Welcome

JCPenny Stores Closings List 2020: A State-by-State Breakdown

154 stores are shutting down

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 5, 2020, 3:00 pm EDT

JCPenny (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) is closing more stores in 2020 and InvestorPlace has collected a list of the affected locations.

Source: Supannee_Hickman / Shutterstock.com

The JCPenney closings for 2020 have the company adding 154 stores to the list. These locations are set to close in the next 10 weeks to 16 weeks. JCPNQ is expecting closing sales for the stores to begin on June 12.

Here are the stores on the 2020 JC Penny closings list.

Alabama

  • Covington Mall
    922 River Falls St
    Andalusia, AL 36420
    334-222-8484
  • Regency Square
    301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133)
    Florence, AL 35630
    256-766-8280
  • Jackson Square
    1601 S Broad St
    Scottsboro, AL 35768
    256-259-3381
  • Spanish Fort Town Center
    22500 Town Center Ave
    Spanish Fort, AL 36527
    251-625-4930

Arizona

  • Little Creek Center
    1100-B Hwy 260
    Cottonwood, AZ 86326
    928-634-0134
  • Christown Spectrum
    1727 W Bethany Home Rd
    Phoenix, AZ 85015
    602-841-1235
  • El Con Shopping Center
    3501 E Broadway Blvd
    Tucson, AZ 85716
    520-881-2200

Arkansas

  • Independence Center
    475 S St Louis St
    Batesville, AR 72501
    870-698-1067
  • Conway Towne Center
    201 Skyline Dr, Ste 7
    Conway, AR 72032
    501-329-2882
  • Mellor Park Mall
    1845 N West Ave
    El Dorado, AR 71730
    870-862-4281
  • The Fashion Center
    814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27
    Harrison, AR 72601
    870-741-5401

California

  • Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center
    14659 Ramona Ave
    Chino, CA 91710
    909-393-5099
  • JCPenney
    1228 Main St
    Delano, CA 93215
    661-725-0451
  • San Luis Plaza
    951 W Pacheco Blvd
    Los Banos, CA 93635
    209-826-5150
  • Woodland Plaza
    120 Niblick Rd
    Paso Robles, CA 93446
    805-237-2373
  • Inland Center
    300 Inland Center Dr
    San Bernardino, CA 92408
    909-806-4766
  • West Valley Mall
    3100 Naglee Rd
    Tracy, CA 95304
    209-839-9353
  • Countryside Plaza
    1840 Countryside Dr
    Turlock, CA 95380
    209-632-1327
  • Yreka Junction Mall
    1810 Fort Jones Rd
    Yreka, CA 96097
    530-842-7393

Colorado

  • Durango Mall
    800 S Camino Del Rio
    Durango, CO 81301
    970-259-3800
  • JCPenney
    135 Bockman Dr
    Fort Collins, CO 80525
    970-223-1481
  • Greeley Mall
    2080 Greeley Mall
    Greeley, CO 80631
    970-352-2016
  • River Landing Shopping Center
    3400 Rio Grande Ave
    Montrose, CO 81401
    970-249-1988

Connecticut

  • Torrington Commons
    251 High St
    Torrington, CT 06790
    860-496-8366

Florida

  • Desoto Square Mall
    303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701
    Bradenton, FL 34205
    941-747-6411
  • Coralwood Shopping Center
    2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700
    Cape Coral, FL 33990
    239-574-9111
  • Gulf Coast Town Center
    10083 Gulf Center Dr
    Fort Myers, FL 33913
    239-481-2844
  • Regency Square Mall
    9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105
    Jacksonville, FL 32225
    904-721-2820
  • Eagle Ridge Mall
    501 Eagle Ridge Dr
    Lake Wales, FL 33859
    863-679-9611
  • Santa Rosa Shopping Center
    300 Mary Esther Blvd
    Mary Esther, FL 32569
    850-244-3171
  • Orlando Fashion Square
    3115 E Colonial Dr
    Orlando, FL 32803
    407-896-1006
  • Lakeshore Mall
    901 US 27 N, Ste 150
    Sebring, FL 33870
    863-382-1134
  • Westshore Plaza
    201 Westshore Plaza
    Tampa, FL 33609
    813-286-7111

 

Georgia

  • Georgia Square
    3700 Atlanta Hwy
    Athens, GA 30606
    706-543-1458
  • Northlake Mall
    4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne
    Atlanta, GA 30345
    770-934-8111
  • Arbor Place Mall
    6650 Douglas Blvd
    Douglasville, GA 30135
    678-715-5669
  • Lakeshore Mall
    150 Pearl Nix Pkwy
    Gainesville, GA 30501
    770-532-3151
  • Mount Berry Mall
    300 Mount Berry Square NE
    Rome, GA 30165
    706-291-8010
  • Statesboro Mall
    325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25
    Statesboro, GA 30458
    912-764-6602
  • Hatcher Point Mall
    2215 Memorial Dr
    Waycross, GA 31501
    912-283-2655

Idaho

  • Lewiston Shopping Center
    1826 19th Ave
    Lewiston, ID 83501
    208-746-3631
  • Bonner Mall
    300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60
    Ponderay, ID 83852
    208-263-3510

Illinois

  • Northfield Square
    1600 N State Rt 50
    Bourbonnais, IL 60914
    815-932-3800
  • River Oaks Shopping Center
    200 River Oaks Center Dr
    Calumet City, IL 60409
    708-868-1810
  • University Mall
    1201 E Main
    Carbondale, IL 62901
    618-457-3311
  • Freeport Mall
    1810 S West Ave
    Freeport, IL 61032
    815-235-3131
  • Times Square Mall
    115 Times Square Mall
    Mt Vernon, IL 62864
    618-242-7080

Indiana

  • Bedford Town Fair
    1118 James Ave
    Bedford, IN 47421
    812-279-6631
  • Concord Mall
    3701 S Main St (Us 33)
    Elkhart, IN 46517
    574-875-8531
  • NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road
    8752 Michigan Rd
    Indianapolis, IN 46268
    317-334-0353
  • Kokomo Mall
    1718 E Blvd
    Kokomo, IN 46902
    765-457-8121
  • River Point Mall
    435 E Clifty Dr
    Madison, IN 47250
    812-273-6700
  • Muncie Mall
    3501 Granville Ave
    Muncie, IN 47303
    765-288-8891
  • Pilgrim Place Mall
    1350 Pilgrim Ln
    Plymouth, IN 46563
    574-936-2526
  • Richmond Square
    4199 National Rd E
    Richmond, IN 47374
    765-966-2551
  • Vincennes Plaza
    640 Niblack Blvd
    Vincennes, IN 47591
    812-882-8030

Iowa

  • JCPenney
    504 N Adams St
    Carroll, IA 51401
    712-792-2843
  • Marshalltown Mall
    2500 S Center St
    Marshalltown, IA 50158
    641-753-5583

Kansas

  • Flint Hills Village
    1678 Industrial Rd
    Emporia, KS 66801
    620-342-5491
  • Liberal Plaza
    1513 N Kansas Ave
    Liberal, KS 67901
    620-624-1991
  • Central Mall
    2259 S 9th St
    Salina, KS 67401
    785-827-7221

Kentucky

  • Green River Plaza
    399 Campbellsville Bypass
    Campbellsville, KY 42718
    270-789-2363
  • Danville Manor Shopping Center
    1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301
    Danville, KY 40422
    859-236-7709
  • Bradford Square
    4000 Fort Campbell Blvd
    Hopkinsville, KY 42240
    270-886-9441
  • Market Square
    Us 68 S and Aa Hwy
    Maysville, KY 41056
    606-759-5060
  • Middlesboro Mall
    905 N 12th St, Ste 10
    Middlesboro, KY 40965
    606-248-1725
  • Town Square Mall
    5000 Frederica St
    Owensboro, KY 42301
    270-685-3981

Louisiana

  • Acadiana Mall
    5725 Johnston St
    Lafayette, LA 70503
    337-981-7007
  • Lakeside Shopping Center
    3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd
    Metairie, LA 70002
    504-837-9880
  • Regal Court Shopping Center
    7451 Youree Dr
    Shreveport, LA 71105
    318-797-5611

Maryland

  • Boulevard @ Box Hill
    3411 Merchant Blvd
    Abingdon, MD 21009
    443-409-3360
  • Woodmore Towne Center
    9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576
    Lanham, MD 20706
    301-341-2700
  • Country Club Mall
    1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300
    La Vale, MD 21502
    301-729-6810

Michigan

  • Alpena Mall
    2338 US 23 S
    Alpena, MI 49707
    989-354-3124
  • Cadillac Shopping Center
    1550 N Mitchell St
    Cadillac, MI 49601
    231-775-3200
  • JCPenney
    408 E Mitchell St
    Petoskey, MI 49770
    231-347-8197

Minnesota

  • Riverdale Village
    12550 Riverdale Blvd
    Coon Rapids, MN 55448
    763-323-1339
  • Eden Prairie Center
    8201 Flying Cloud Dr
    Eden Prairie, MN 55344
    952-944-6807
  • Grove Square Shopping Center
    13701 Grove Dr
    Maple Grove, MN 55311
    763-416-1708
  • Kandi Mall
    1605 South First Street
    Willmar, MN 56201
    320-235-1550

Mississipi

  • Sawmill Square Mall
    910 Sawmill Rd
    Laurel, MS 39440
    601-649-9580
  • Starkville Crossing
    864 Hwy 12 W
    Starkville, MS 39759
    662-323-4461

Missouri

  • Bolger Square
    17610 E 39th St S
    Independence, MO 64055
    816-350-0172
  • Kirksville Shopping Center
    2206 S Baltimore St
    Kirksville, MO 63501
    660-665-3464

Montana

  • Gallatin Valley Mall
    2825 W Main St, Ste C
    Bozeman, MT 59718
    406-587-4238

Nebraska

  • Conestoga Mall
    3404 W 13th St
    Grand Island, NE 68803
    308-382-6380

New Hampshire

  • West Street Shopping Center
    381 West St
    Keene, NH 03431
    603-352-2166
  • Mountain Valley Mall
    State Hwy 16 & Rt 302
    North Conway, NH 03860
    603-356-0147
  • Lilac Mall
    25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125)
    Rochester, NH 03867
    603-332-9125
  • Upper Valley Plaza
    250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202
    West Lebanon, NH 03784
    603-298-5971

New Mexico

  • White Sands Mall
    3199 N White Sands Blvd
    Alamogordo, NM 88310
    575-437-2940

New York

  • Finger Lakes Mall
    1579 Clark Street Rd
    Auburn, NY 13021
    315-253-2762
  • Batavia City Centre
    40 Batavia City Ctr
    Batavia, NY 14020
    585-344-0824
  • Roseland Shopping Center
    3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165
    Canandaigua, NY 14424
    585-394-4600
  • Sangertown Square Mall
    1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55
    New Hartford, NY 13413
    315-797-6010
  • Oswego Plaza
    140 State Route 104, Ste A
    Oswego, NY 13126
    315-342-4080
  • Freedom Mall
    205 Erie Blvd W
    Rome, NY 13440
    315-339-3835
  • Destiny USA
    9559 Destiny USA Dr
    Syracuse, NY 13290
    315-466-2405

North Carolina

  • Henderson Square
    380 N Cooper Dr
    Henderson, NC 27536
    252-492-7141
  • Biggs Park Shopping Center
    2910 N Elm St
    Lumberton, NC 28358
    910-738-2436
  • Twin Rivers Mall
    3100 M L King Jr Blvd
    New Bern, NC 28562
    252-633-3925
  • North Hills Shopping Center
    4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100
    Raleigh, NC 27609
    919-787-4920
  • Richmond Plaza
    1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13
    Rockingham, NC 28379
    910-895-9046

Ohio

  • Chapel Hill Mall
    2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600
    Akron, OH 44310
    330-633-7700
  • Tri County Plaza
    1500 Canton Rd
    Akron, OH 44312
    330-733-6227
  • Carnation Mall
    2500 W State St, Ste 118
    Alliance, OH 44601
    330-823-1177
  • Ashtabula Mall
    3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100
    Ashtabula, OH 44004
    440-998-0660
  • Governors Plaza
    9365 Fields Ertel Rd
    Cincinnati, OH 45249
    513-697-0333
  • Northtowne Mall
    1500 N Clinton St
    Defiance, OH 43512
    419-782-3100
  • Summit Square Shopping Center
    16280 Dresden Ave, Space M
    East Liverpool, OH 43920
    330-385-4600
  • The Shoppes At Parma
    7900 Day Dr
    Parma, OH 44129
    440-845-7200
  • Miami Valley Mall
    987 E Ash St
    Piqua, OH 45356
    937-773-1202

Oklahoma

  • Oakwood Mall
    4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd
    Enid, OK 73703
    580-234-8141
  • Tandy Town Shopping Center
    1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy
    McAlester, OK 74501
    918-423-9090
  • Town Center Plaza
    7271 SE 29th St
    Midwest City, OK 73110
    405-739-0130
  • Arrowhead Mall
    501 N Main St, Ste 118
    Muskogee, OK 74401
    918-683-6521
  • Shawnee Mall
    4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000
    Shawnee, OK 74804
    405-275-2242
  • Tulsa Promenade
    4101 S Yale Ave
    Tulsa, OK 74135
    918-627-8500

Oregon

  • Cascade Village
    63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93
    Bend, OR 97701
    541-382-2351
  • McMinnville Plaza
    2180 NE Hwy 99 W
    McMinnville, OR 97128
    503-472-2045
  • Garden Valley Mall
    780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160
    Roseburg, OR 97471
    541-673-0116
  • Salem Center
    305 Liberty St NE
    Salem, OR 97301
    503-585-4535

Pennsylvania

  • Clearview Mall
    101 Clearview Circle
    Butler, PA 16001
    724-282-3230
  • North Hanover Mall
    1155 Carlisle St
    Hanover, PA 17331
    717-637-9149
  • Beaver Valley Mall
    200 Beaver Valley Mall
    Monaca, PA 15061
    724-728-8140
  • Monroeville Mall
    500 Monroeville Mall
    Monroeville, PA 15146
    412-373-2620
  • Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills
    167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir
    Tarentum, PA 15084
    724-275-1047

South Carolina

  • Anderson Mall
    3187 N Main St
    Anderson, SC 29621
    864-225-4641
  • Cross Creek Mall
    328 Robert Smalls Pkwy
    Beaufort, SC 29906
    843-524-5799
  • Magnolia Mall
    2701 David H Mcleod Blvd
    Florence, SC 29501
    843-669-3211
  • Myrtle Beach Mall
    10177 N Kings Hwy
    Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
    843-272-8307
  • Prince of Orange Mall
    2390 Chestnut St
    Orangeburg, SC 29115
    803-534-3910
  • Rock Hill Galleria
    2321 Dave Lyle Blvd
    Rock Hill, SC 29730
    803-366-6161

South Dakota

  • University Mall
    990 22nd Ave S
    Brookings, SD 57006
    605-692-6306

Tennessee

  • Bradley Square
    200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44
    Cleveland, TN 37312
    423-472-2193
  • Columbia Mall
    800 S James Campbell Blvd
    Columbia, TN 38401
    931-388-8094
  • Dyersburg Mall
    2700 Lake Rd
    Dyersburg, TN 38024
    731-285-6320
  • Kingsport Town Center
    2101 Fort Henry Dr
    Kingsport, TN 37664
    423-245-0241
  • Foothills Mall
    101 Foothills Mall
    Maryville, TN 37801
    865-983-0452
  • Three Star Mall
    1410 Sparta St
    McMinnville, TN 37110
    931-473-9667

Texas

  • Timber Creek Crossing
    6051 Skillman St
    Dallas, TX 75231
    972-892-2050
  • Crossroads Mall
    6834 Wesley St, Ste C
    Greenville, TX 75402
    903-455-5252
  • West Hills Mall
    2 Financial Plaza
    Huntsville, TX 77340
    936-295-7571
  • Music City Mall
    2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000
    Lewisville, TX 75067
    972-315-3900
  • Lufkin Shopping Center
    4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000
    Lufkin, TX 75901
    936-639-3251
  • Palestine Mall
    1930 S Loop 256
    Palestine, TX 75801
    903-729-0103
  • Mirabeau Square
    3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82
    Paris, TX 75460
    903-785-1655

Utah

  • Layton Hills Mall
    1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050
    Layton, UT 84041
    801-543-2225

    Cache Valley Mall
    1350 N Main St
    Logan, UT 84341
    435-752-3781

Vermont

  • Bennington Square
    99 Bennington Square
    Bennington, VT 05201
    802-442-9981
  • Berlin Mall
    282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19
    Berlin, VT 05602
    802-229-1460

Virginia

  • Danville Mall
    325 Piedmont Dr
    Danville, VA 24540
    434-793-0021
  • Colonial Mall
    90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268
    Staunton, VA 24401
    540-885-1511

Wisconsin

  • Crossroads Shopping Center
    N96W18515 County Line Rd
    Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
    262-415-1237
