Palantir Technologies IPO: 13 Things to Know About the Big Data Unicorn

Palantir Technologies, an American big data company, may be eyeing an IPO in the near future.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what we know so far about the possible Palantir Technologies IPO plans.

Recent reports from Bloomberg claim the company is preparing an S-1 filing to submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the reports, Palantir Technologies will file this with the SEC privately.

The unnamed sources behind these rumors say that a valuation of the company has yet to be set.

However, we do know that private investors last valued the company at $20 billion in 2015.

They also note that the company is currently working to reorganize its capital structure before the IPO takes place.

The date for the IPO is also unknown, but the reports claim the company may be seeking to go public sometime this fall.

It’s worth noting that Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp has discussed an IPO recently.

Two weeks ago he stated that the company wanted people to “see the robustness of our company internally and externally” before an IPO.

Palantir Technologies seeking an IPO is another sign that investors are looking at a recovering market.

During the novel coronavirus outbreak, markets were hit hard and IPOs halted.

However, a few IPOs have occurred since then.

Two of the more recent ones are Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG

(NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: Other IPO news for today also includes Quicken Loans potentially preparing for an IPO.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.