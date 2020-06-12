Welcome

Palantir Technologies IPO: 13 Things to Know About the Big Data Unicorn

The IPO may take place this fall

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 12, 2020, 1:45 pm EDT

Palantir Technologies, an American big data company, may be eyeing an IPO in the near future.

Here’s what we know so far about the possible Palantir Technologies IPO plans.

  • Recent reports from Bloomberg claim the company is preparing an S-1 filing to submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
  • According to the reports, Palantir Technologies will file this with the SEC privately.
  • The unnamed sources behind these rumors say that a valuation of the company has yet to be set.
  • However, we do know that private investors last valued the company at $20 billion in 2015.
  • They also note that the company is currently working to reorganize its capital structure before the IPO takes place.
  • The date for the IPO is also unknown, but the reports claim the company may be seeking to go public sometime this fall.
  • It’s worth noting that Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp has discussed an IPO recently.
  • Two weeks ago he stated that the company wanted people to “see the robustness of our company internally and externally” before an IPO.
  • Palantir Technologies seeking an IPO is another sign that investors are looking at a recovering market.
  • During the novel coronavirus outbreak, markets were hit hard and IPOs halted.
  • However, a few IPOs have occurred since then.
  • Two of the more recent ones are Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG).
  • Other IPO news for today also includes Quicken Loans potentially preparing for an IPO.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/06/palantir-technologies-ipo-things-to-know/.

