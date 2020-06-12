Quicken Loans IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know

A Quicken Loans IPO may be on the way if recent reports about the mortgage company are true.

Source: Daniel J. Macy / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the possible Quicken Loans IPO.

Reports claim that the company has already privately filed documents for the IPO.

It’s still unknown how much Quicken Loans is seeking for valuation from the IPO.

However, some sources claim that it could be in the tens of billions of dollars range.

The reports also say that the company has brought in Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan for the IPO.

While it’s unknown when the company will seek out the IPO, sources say it could be as early July.

It’s also unknown what market the company will trade on or which ticker it will use.

All of this info comes from unnamed sources close to the matter.

A spokesperson from the company hasn’t confirmed if a Quicken Loans IPO is in the works.

Instead, they simply stated that the company is often the target of rumors and speculation and that any new news will come directly from it.

The timing for an IPO makes sense with many mortgage companies seeing booms in the business right now.

That’s due to interest rates falling as low as 2.97%, which in turn has people refinancing their loans.

It would also make sense to do an IPO now as markets begin to recover from the novel coronavirus.

Some companies, such as Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG have launched IPOs recently.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.