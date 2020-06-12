Welcome

Quicken Loans IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Quicken Loans may launch an IPO next month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 12, 2020, 1:20 pm EDT

A Quicken Loans IPO may be on the way if recent reports about the mortgage company are true.

Source: Daniel J. Macy / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the possible Quicken Loans IPO.

  • Reports claim that the company has already privately filed documents for the IPO.
  • It’s still unknown how much Quicken Loans is seeking for valuation from the IPO.
  • However, some sources claim that it could be in the tens of billions of dollars range.
  • The reports also say that the company has brought in Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan for the IPO.
  • While it’s unknown when the company will seek out the IPO, sources say it could be as early July.
  • It’s also unknown what market the company will trade on or which ticker it will use.
  • All of this info comes from unnamed sources close to the matter.
  • A spokesperson from the company hasn’t confirmed if a Quicken Loans IPO is in the works.
  • Instead, they simply stated that the company is often the target of rumors and speculation and that any new news will come directly from it.
  • The timing for an IPO makes sense with many mortgage companies seeing booms in the business right now.
  • That’s due to interest rates falling as low as 2.97%, which in turn has people refinancing their loans.
  • It would also make sense to do an IPO now as markets begin to recover from the novel coronavirus.
  • Some companies, such as Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) have launched IPOs recently.

