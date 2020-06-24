Relativity Space News: 3D Printed Rocket Startup Inks Iridium Deal, Nabs Second Launch Site

Relativity Space news for Wednesday includes a deal with Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM ) for rocket launches.

Relativity Space has announced that it will be handling up to six launches for Iridium Communications. This will have it sending satellites belonging to the company into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The company expects the launches to start in 2023.

The deal with Iridium Communications will have Relativity Space launching the satellites at the former’s discretion. The six satellites are spares for the company’s second-generation Iridium constellation. The constellation was completed in 2019 and includes 66 satellites.

It’s worth pointing out Relativity Space’s unique position in the space travel sector. The company is the creator of the first 3D-printed launch vehicle. The vehicle it would be using for these launches is the Terran 1.

Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium, said this about the Relativity Space news.

“The upgraded Iridium satellite constellation is operating incredibly well, but it’s prudent to have a cost-effective launch option available for future spare delivery. Relativity’s Terran 1 fits our launch needs to LEO well from both a price, responsiveness and capability perspective. And we know based on our previous experience that there are great benefits to engaging with a provider early on during development of the launch vehicle and it evolving around our particular needs.”

The Relativity Space news also includes a second launch site. This new site is the Vandenberg Air Force Base. The site will be used for the Iridium Communications launches. A deal was struck with the United States Air Force, 30th Space Wing to use this site and facilities.

