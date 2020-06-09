Vroom IPO: 13 Things for Potential VRM Stock Investors to Know

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM ), an online used car retailer, is starting its IPO on Tuesday and investors may want to keep an eye on the company.

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Vroom IPO.

The company’s IPO has it trading shares of VRM stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting today.

starting today. The IPO includes 21.25 million shares that are priced at $22 each.

It’s worth pointing out that this is above its initial price range of $18 to $20 per share for the IPO.

There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 3,187,500 shares of VRM stock.

That has the total value of the Vroom IPO sitting between $467.5 million and $537.63 million.

The market capitalization of Vroom comes in at $2.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Allen & Company LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-runners for the IPO.

Co-managers for the offering include Stifel, William Blair, Baird, JMP Securities, and Wedbush Securities.

The Vroom IPO is only set to last until Thursday.

While the price of VRM stock started at $22 per share, it quickly started rising higher after trading started today.

As of the afternoon, the stock is currently trading at around $45 per share.

Investors that want to know more about Vroom’s future plans can hear an update from CEO Paul Hennessy.

That update will take place on the Markets Now show from CNN Business at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

VRM stock was up 104.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.