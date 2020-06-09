Welcome

VRM shares are soaring at the start of the IPO

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 9, 2020, 2:34 pm EDT

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM), an online used car retailer, is starting its IPO on Tuesday and investors may want to keep an eye on the company.

Vroom IPO: 13 Things for Potential VRM Stock Investors to Know
Source: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Vroom IPO.

  • The company’s IPO has it trading shares of VRM stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting today.
  • The IPO includes 21.25 million shares that are priced at $22 each.
  • It’s worth pointing out that this is above its initial price range of $18 to $20 per share for the IPO.
  • There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 3,187,500 shares of VRM stock.
  • That has the total value of the Vroom IPO sitting between $467.5 million and $537.63 million.
  • The market capitalization of Vroom comes in at $2.5 billion.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Allen & Company LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-runners for the IPO.
  • Co-managers for the offering include Stifel, William Blair, Baird, JMP Securities, and Wedbush Securities.
  • The Vroom IPO is only set to last until Thursday.
  • While the price of VRM stock started at $22 per share, it quickly started rising higher after trading started today.
  • As of the afternoon, the stock is currently trading at around $45 per share.
  • Investors that want to know more about Vroom’s future plans can hear an update from CEO Paul Hennessy.
  • That update will take place on the Markets Now show from CNN Business at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

VRM stock was up 104.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

