Count on AT&T to Deliver on Earnings Day

Your parents and grandparents might have invested in AT&T (NYSE: T ) for the safety factor, but AT&T stock hasn’t felt so safe lately. The impact of the novel coronavirus took a major toll on the telecom giant and the share price hasn’t kept up with widely monitored stock-market indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Telecom companies are bracing for their earnings reports, and AT&T’s earnings announcement is among them. July 23 is the big day, so investors are placing their bets. Few of them, it seems, are expecting anything too exciting.

Muted expectations, however, are the fuel that can propel outsized share-price moves. No one can guarantee an earnings beat for AT&T, but the sentiment surrounding the company is blasé at best and pessimistic at worst.

Is the investing community discounting AT&T’s ability to withstand challenging circumstances? If so, then it’s best not to take the short side of the trade as this old telecom firm might come up with a positive surprise.

A Closer Look at AT&T Stock

If we rewind the clock to 1999 and 2000, just prior to the bursting of the dot-com bubble, we can see that AT&T stock attempted to break through the $58 level twice but failed both times. It was a classic double-top formation that portended rough sailing ahead.

Many stocks that fell victim to the crash of 2000 have recovered all of their losses. AT&T stockholders, however, are still waiting for the share price to reclaim $58. Not only that, but they’re currently also waiting for the stock to regain the $38 level achieved prior to the onset of the coronavirus.

Thankfully, there have been generous dividends to collect along the way. AT&T is true dividend royalty as the company has hiked its payouts each and every year for 36 years. The company’s forward annual dividend yield of 6.84% makes AT&T stock attractive to income-focused investors. That should help to bridge the gap while long-term investors wait for the share price to recover.

Not Too Much to Handle

Critics of AT&T are quick to point out that the company has been on a spending spree in the race to win the content war. To be more specific, AT&T acquired both Time Warner (which is now known as WarnerMedia) and DIRECTV.

By the end of this year’s first quarter, AT&T bore a debt load of more than $160 billion. Moreover, the company took on an additional debt burden of $5.5 billion in April as AT&T sought fiscal flexibility in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Much of the current bearish sentiment surrounding AT&T as its second-quarter earnings report approaches is likely due to the aforementioned debt load. This concern is understandable but is probably overstated.

AT&T’s debt load is large, no doubt, but it’s not unmanageable for this telecom behemoth. Consider this: just the WarnerMedia segment by itself generated $7.4 billion in revenue during the first quarter.

Offering Max Content

What the experts are projecting for AT&T’s second quarter is very modest. The quarterly consensus earnings estimate is just 78 cents per share. That would signify a year-over-year decline of 12.4%.

Furthermore, AT&T’s quarterly revenues are predicted to decrease 8.5% year-over-year to $41.12 billion. Clearly, the analyst community doesn’t think much of AT&T’s prospects. Contrarian traders could view this as a ripe opportunity to prepare for a potential earnings surprise.

And let’s not forget about HBO Max, which AT&T rolled out on May 27. The company is making a smart move in providing 5G-network access with the HBO Max streaming service. This could be a game changer for AT&T stakeholders not only during earnings season but throughout the remainder of 2020.

The Bottom Line

If it feels like practically everyone’s expecting ho-hum second-quarter earnings results for AT&T, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Indeed, it could be your chance to own AT&T stock before the latecomers grab up the shares.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.