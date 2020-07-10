Greenbrier Companies Earnings: GBX Stock Soars 19% on Q3 Beats

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX ) earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 have GBX stock ticking higher on Friday morning. This comes after reported revenue of $762.56 million comes in above Wall Street’s estimates of $616.06 million. The company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 also crushed analysts’ expectations for 14 cents during the quarter.

Additionally, the company reported GAAP earnings per share of 83 cents for the period.

Here is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Greenbrier Companies earnings report.

Adjusted EPS was 18% higher from 89 cents during Q3 2019.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 10.9% lower compared to $856.15 million during the same time last year.

Operating income of $66.81 million is a 25.6% rise year-over-year from $53.19 million.

Greenbrier Companies’ earnings also includes a net income of $35.87 million.

That’s a 38.8% improvement from net income of $25.85 million during the third quarter of 2019.

William A. Furman, chairman & CEO of Greenbrier Companies, said this about the GBX stock earnings:

“Greenbrier delivered strong operational results in the quarter while maintaining a constant focus on the safety and health of our employees through the pandemic and its related economic shocks. Third quarter performance reflects our near-term priorities of keeping our factories operating under essential industry status, significantly increasing liquidity and adjusting our capacity to align with our evolving demand expectations.”

The company does not include any sort of guidance for fiscal year 2020. That said, we know what Wall Street is expecting. Analysts are calling for EPS of $1.10 on revenue of $2.69 billion.

GBX stock was up 18.6% on Monday.

