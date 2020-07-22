Editor’s Note: This week, Dark Pool Trader is taking over Trade of the Day to teach you how to spot the next big move in the market.

If you want to catch up, you can find yesterday’s article here.

Stefanie Kammerman here again.

Yesterday, I introduced myself and told you how I joined InvestorPlace.

I told you that I am the best person to educate investors like you on what causes short-term market ups and downs, and how to profit from them.

I can show folks how to spot those “hidden” trades… and then capitalize on them for the chance to make up to 500% in days… again and again.

Today, I’m going to reveal a little bit more about how I do this.

To do so, I want you to think back to when you were a little kid…

Imagine yourself in the den, watching Yogi Bear and snacking on some Frosted Flakes. As far as you know, everything is right in the world.

But unbeknownst to you, your parents have plans… big plans. Your dad just got a transfer to Detroit, and you’ll all have to pack up and move in eight weeks.

Do they discuss all this in front of you?

No… they go upstairs … where you can’t hear them.

Wall Street does the exact same thing.

Until fairly recently, when a big bank, mutual fund, or pension wanted to buy or sell massive amounts of stock, they didn’t do so on the New York Stock Exchange right out in front of everyone.

They went upstairs… literally.

Buyers and sellers would meet in the upstairs rooms of brokerage companies, where retail investors couldn’t “hear” them, to discuss the terms of their trades.

Now, of course, Wall Street’s big-money players no longer have to climb a flight of stairs to make secret trades. They just do so in a members-only section of the web that we now call the “Dark Pools.”

They’ve done it that way since the mid-1980s, in fact.

Believe it or not, these secretive, hidden, but perfectly legal trades make up 40% of all the U.S. stock market moves. That’s an incredible amount of money – yet no one talks about these trades on CNBC or anywhere else in the mainstream media!

Now, if you’ve got a pile of cash, you can purchase expensive equipment and software that will let you listen in on these “conversations.” It’s all perfectly legal.

Sounds great! But here’s the thing: These big institutions speak in some foreign language not even 1 in 100,000 investors can understand.

I, on the other hand, not only can understand these secretive, hidden trades, but I’ve spent more than 25 years translating them in order to ride these waves of capital and make hugely profitable trades.

I’ve ridden the huge wave up during the big bull market.

And my followers and I still cashed in as the market crashed earlier this year.

In fact, I called the last 17 corrections on social media — including the one we’re in now — and helped my followers protect themselves against losses.

Tomorrow, I’ll show you how I do it.

If you just can’t wait, click this link to find out more.

Stefanie Kammerman has devoted the past 26 years to studying the Dark Pool. After learning her trade at one of the biggest proprietary trading firms in the country, she left and began making a Wall Street-sized income, trading from home. Now she’s teaching others to do the same. Learn More.