Lemonade IPO: 13 Things for Investors to Know About LMND Stock

The Lemonade (NYSE: LMND ) initial public offering (IPO) is underway and investors might want to keep an eye on the American insurance company.

The company is listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the “LMND” ticker.

The IPO starts today and will last until July 7.

It has the company offering its shares for a price of $29 each.

The IPO includes 11 million shares of LMND stock.

There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1.65 million shares.

That means Lemonade could bring in as much as $366.85 million from the IPO.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Company LLC are acting as the managing book-runners for the IPO.

Lemonade is an interesting insurance company in that it doesn’t make its money off of excess premiums.

Instead, it collects a flat fee with every payment and donates leftover funds to various organizations each year.

The idea here is that this keeps the company from fighting against insurance holders that need complete coverage due to unfortunate circumstances.

This also allows it to turn around claims faster since it doesn’t gain anything by denying customers their claims.

The company currently operates in 23 states as well as Washington D.C.

It also has plans to expand its business to more states in the future.

LMND stock was up 119.9% as of Thursday afternoon.

