Nationwide Coin Shortage 2020: 13 Things to Know

A nationwide coin shortage is affecting the United States and it has stores trying to hang on to spare change.

Here’s what to know about the nationwide coin shortage.

Problems caused by the novel coronavirus are behind the coin shortage.

This was announced last month by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

He said that the typical flow of coins has been stopped by the partial shutdown of the economy.

Powell expects the problem to disappear once the economy reopens completely and people start spending again.

However, until then, it might not be easy to acquire coins.

That includes some retailers, such as Kroger (NYSE: KR).

Instead, the company is adding that excess change to customers' loyalty cards for future purchases.

Some stores, like Wawa, are asking customers to donate their extra change to charities to help get coins back in circulation.

Other retailers are seeking exact change from customers and some are limiting purchases to debit or credit cards.

The Federal Reserve is also taking steps to bring more coins into circulation.

Among these are programs for banks accepting coins so that the Federal Reserve can get them back into circulation.

At this point, it’s unknown just how long the nationwide coin shortage will last.

The situation may only get worse as businesses stay closed and a second lockdown could exacerbate the issue.

