New York & Co. Bankruptcy: 6 Things to Know as the Retailer Files Chapter 11

RTW Retailwinds (OTCMKTS: RTWI ), formerly known as New York & Co., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Here’s are a few things to know about the New York & Co. bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy was filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

New York & Co. plans to continue operations throughout the process.

The fashion retail company is planning to close down most, if not all, of its physical retail locations.

It’s also planning to start liquidation sales at its stores because of this.

Adding to this, the company is looking at other strategic alternatives.

It notes that this includes the possible sale of its e-commerce business and the intellectual property connected to it.

Sheamus Toal, CEO and CFO of RTW Retailwinds, said this about the New York & Co. bankruptcy.

“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business, and we expect it to continue to do so in the future. As a result, we believe that a restructuring of our liabilities and a potential sale of the business or portions of the business is the best path forward to unlock value. I would like to thank all of our associates, customers, and business partners for their dedication and continued support through these unprecedented times.”

RTWI stock was down 10.6% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.