Office Depot Reverse Stock Split: 13 Things for ODP Stock Investors to Know

Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP ) has undergone a reverse stock split in an attempt to bolster the value of the company’s stock.

Here’s what investors need to know about the Office Depot reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split takes place on a 1-for-10 ratio and went into effect on Tuesday.

This has the company reducing its outstanding share count from 526 million shares to 52.6 million shares.

The reverse stock split doesn’t allow for fractional shares.

Any investors that would receive fractional shares of ODP stock will instead be granted cash equal to the value of those shares.

This also doesn’t affect the overall ownership of investors in the company.

The plan was approved by investors on May 11 and they don’t have to take any action as a result fo the reverse split.

To go along with this, Office Depot has undergone a reorganization of the company.

This has it reorganizing with The ODP Corporation serving as the new holding company for the business.

The ODP Corporation also takes over as the public company connected to ODP stock on the Nasdaq .

. The ODP Corporation notes that there are several benefits to restructuring as a holding company.

These include simplifying legal and tax matters, allowing for better management of its operating assets, and improving operational flexibility.

It’s also worth noting that ODP stock is seeing extra attention from Robin Hood investors after the reverse split.

The exact reason for this is currently unknown.

ODP stock was down 7.6% as of Wednesday afternoon.

