Postmates IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Postmates is reportedly planning for an initial public offering (IPO) that could take place incredibly soon.
Here’s what we know so far about the Postmates IPO.
- The food delivery service is allegedly looking to file its IPO as early as next week.
- This would have the company trading its shares on the Nasdaq using the stock ticker “MATE.”
- Rumors claim that JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America will be leading the IPO for the company.
- What’s still unknown at this point is the price of shares in the IPO and how many shares will be up for grabs.
- It’s worth pointing out that Postmates was considering an IPO late last year, but decided against it due to market conditions.
- At the same time, the company is considering acquisition offers.
- Among these is a $2.6 billion bid from Uber (NYSE:UBER).
- However, that may not be enough to acquire the company with estimates valuing it at $3.9 billion.
- It’s also possible that Postmates could go public in a completely different way.
- There’s talk that a special purpose acquisition company wants to buy Postmates with the goal of taking it public.
- All of this could ramp up Uber’s efforts to acquire the company and bolster its own food-delivery service.
- Uber previously wanted to acquire GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), but lost out to European rival Just Eat Takeaway.com.
- Investors will just have to wait until next week to see how a possible Postmates IPO could unfold.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.