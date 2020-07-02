Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Postmates IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Postmates IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know

Postmates could file for the IPO next week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 2, 2020, 3:35 pm EDT

Postmates is reportedly planning for an initial public offering (IPO) that could take place incredibly soon.

Postmates IPO: 13 Things for Potential Investors to Know
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what we know so far about the Postmates IPO.

  • The food delivery service is allegedly looking to file its IPO as early as next week.
  • This would have the company trading its shares on the Nasdaq using the stock ticker “MATE.”
  • Rumors claim that JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America will be leading the IPO for the company.
  • What’s still unknown at this point is the price of shares in the IPO and how many shares will be up for grabs.
  • It’s worth pointing out that Postmates was considering an IPO late last year, but decided against it due to market conditions.
  • At the same time, the company is considering acquisition offers.
  • Among these is a $2.6 billion bid from Uber (NYSE:UBER).
  • However, that may not be enough to acquire the company with estimates valuing it at $3.9 billion.
  • It’s also possible that Postmates could go public in a completely different way.
  • There’s talk that a special purpose acquisition company wants to buy Postmates with the goal of taking it public.
  • All of this could ramp up Uber’s efforts to acquire the company and bolster its own food-delivery service.
  • Uber previously wanted to acquire GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), but lost out to European rival Just Eat Takeaway.com.
  • Investors will just have to wait until next week to see how a possible Postmates IPO could unfold.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/postmates-ipo-things-to-know/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?