Coca-Cola Job Cuts: 12 Things to Know About the KO Restructuring Plan

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ) job cuts are on the way as the company prepares its restructuring plan.

Here’s what to know about the job cuts and restructuring plan Coca-Cola is pursuing.

Starting off, the company notes it will be streamlining its business with nine operation facilities.

This will have the company reducing its total operating units from the current 17.

To go along with this, its shifting focus to new efforts, such as its Beverages for Life strategy.

With these types of changes going into effect, Coca-Cola says that job cuts are on the way.

That begins with it focusing on voluntary reductions in its workforce.

This includes it offering 4,000 separation packages to eligible employees.

These packages are for workers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico who were hired on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

It will also be offering a similar package to international employees in many different countries.

KO notes that it expects this offering to reduce the number of involuntary job cuts it has to make.

However, the company still says that it will have to involuntarily layoff some employees as part of the restructuring plan.

The company’s separation package program launches today but it doesn’t say when the involuntary job cuts will take place.

In total, Coca-Cola is expecting the job cuts to cost it between $350 million to $550 million in severance expenses.

KO stock was up 2.8% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.