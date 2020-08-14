CureVac IPO: 13 Things for Potential CVAC Stock Investors to Know

The CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC ) IPO is underway Friday and potential investors will want to keep an eye on the stock.

Here’s what to know about the CureVac IPO.

The company launched its IPO today, which priced shares of its stock at $16 each.

That’s at the high end of the company’s IPO range of $14 per share to $16 per share.

The company is offering a total of 13,333,333 shares in the IPO.

This has it raising $213.3 million from the IPO.

The offering also includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1,999,999 shares of the stock at the IPO price.

That could have the company gaining an additional $32 million from the sale of those shares.

The IPO has CureVac offering its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the “CVAC” stock ticker.

The current plan is for the IPO to end on Tuesday.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Credit Suisse are serving as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The lead passive book-running managers of the IPO are Berenberg and Kempen & Co.

CureVac is offering all of the shares in the IPO.

The company says it plans to use the funds it raises from the IPO to fuel its mRNA vaccine program for the novel coronavirus.

It’s also expecting to use the money for short term manufacturing capabilities and to fund several other clinical trials in the works.

CVAC stock was up 212.3% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.