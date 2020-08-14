CureVac IPO: 13 Things for Potential CVAC Stock Investors to Know

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

CVAC shares are price at $16 each

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 14, 2020, 3:11 pm EDT

The CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) IPO is underway Friday and potential investors will want to keep an eye on the stock.

Here’s what to know about the CureVac IPO.

  • The company launched its IPO today, which priced shares of its stock at $16 each.
  • That’s at the high end of the company’s IPO range of $14 per share to $16 per share.
  • The company is offering a total of 13,333,333 shares in the IPO.
  • This has it raising $213.3 million from the IPO.
  • The offering also includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1,999,999 shares of the stock at the IPO price.
  • That could have the company gaining an additional $32 million from the sale of those shares.
  • The IPO has CureVac offering its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the “CVAC” stock ticker.
  • The current plan is for the IPO to end on Tuesday.
  • BofA Securities, Jefferies and Credit Suisse are serving as the joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • The lead passive book-running managers of the IPO are Berenberg and Kempen & Co.
  • CureVac is offering all of the shares in the IPO.
  • The company says it plans to use the funds it raises from the IPO to fuel its mRNA vaccine program for the novel coronavirus.
  • It’s also expecting to use the money for short term manufacturing capabilities and to fund several other clinical trials in the works.

CVAC stock was up 212.3% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

