Forbes’ Best Places to Retire 2020

Forbes has released its list of the best places to retire in 2020 and InvestorPlace is taking a look at five of the top locations.

While it’s true that the novel coronavirus has disrupted markets in 2020, that hasn’t stopped people from retiring. As such, it only makes sense that retirees are looking for the best places to spend their golden years.

This list has the publication looking over several factors to determine the best places to retire. However, the main factor it considers is the quality of life an area offers to retirees compared to the price they have to pay.

Keeping all that in mind, let’s take a look at the five of the best places to retire in 2020, according to Forbes.

Best Places to Retire in 2020 — Asheville, North Carolina

Forbes starts its list with this town of 92,000 people listings some of the advantages and cons of living here.

The location itself is the main draw to this city with its pleasant climate.

Unfortunately, it also has expensive housing and a high rate of crime.

Best Places to Retire in 2020 — Augusta, Georgia

The second spot on the list has a population of 202,000 and a couple of strong benefits for retirees.

Retiring here offers tax benefits on retirement income and housing is also well below the national average.

On the other hand, anyone spending the rest of their lives here will have to rely on vehicle transportation as it’s not well suited to bikes or walking.

Best Places to Retire in 2020 — Boise, Idaho

This city of 229,000 people offers quire a few advantages to those entering retirement.

Chief among these is the low crime rate, easy to travel streets, and a healthy amount of doctors.

The biggest drawback is that its home prices are the highest on Forbes’ retirement list.

Best Places to Retire in 2020 — Columbus, Ohio

899,000 people call this city home and that high population has benefits and disadvantages to it.

One major advantage is the cheap housing that Columbus offers.

The negative here is that those cheap prices come with crime rates well above the national average.

Best Places to Retire in 2020 — Dallas, Texas

With a population of 1.35 million, this is the largest city of the five we’re looking at.

The major benefits for retirees here are the lack of state income taxes, as well as estate taxes.

The flipside of those benefits is a crime rate that sits much higher than the national average.

