Intel News: INTC Stock Pops 2% on Tiger Lake Chips Leak

The data leaks come from benchmarks of two Tiger Lake chips from Intel. The two chips in the leaks are the Core i7-1185G7 and the Core i5-1135G7. These are specifically mobile processors destined for laptops.

So what does this Intel news reveals about the Tiger Lake chips? It looks like they’re going to easily beat out the company’s previous Ice Lake chips for laptops, which is good since the company needs more power to compete against rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ).

Starting off with the Core i7-1185G7, it features a base speed of 2.99GHz and can boost to 4.8GHz. The comparable Core i7 1065G7 has a base speed of 1.3GHz and a boost speed of 3.9GHz. As for the Core i5-1135G7, it starts at 2.4GHz and boosts to 4.2GHz. The Ice Lake Core it-1035G7 sports a base speed of 1.2GHz and a boost speed of 3.7GHz, reports Tom’s Guide.

Other Intel leak news for today includes promo videos for its Tiger Lake chips. These videos were leaked by Twitter user WalkingCat. While the videos don’t provide exact details about the chips, they do show off several laptops that will feature them.

Intel will be releasing Tiger Lake officially on Wednesday.

