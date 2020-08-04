With strokes and traumatic brain injuries (TBI), time is of the essence. Every minute of delay results in millions of brain cells dying, never to be replaced. Sense Diagnostics, one of the hottest names in equity crowdfunding, claims to have a groundbreaking solution, which has caused many to invest in Sense Diagnostics stock.

What makes this story so compelling is that the brain is a complex organ. As such, injuries to it may not be readily apparent to those addressing patients in the field (i.e. paramedics in an ambulance).

From Sense Diagnostics’ website, “On average a patient sent to the wrong hospital can be delayed ~5 hours before being transferred to the right hospital for treatment, resulting in moderate to severe impairment or even death.”

Further, “In the hospital, patients sent to the Neuro ICU that are at risk of hemorrhage expansion or monitored using the same subjective methods used in the field, again result in delays in treatment. Over 60% percent of stroke patients suffer moderate to severe impairment or die.”

Put another way, some haphazard processes occur within the brain diagnostics logistics chain, potentially resulting in unnecessarily devastating consequences. To fill this critical gap, Sense has developed a non-invasive brain scanner which can monitor the neurological status of a patient at any given time.

From there, a proper diagnosis can send the patient to the appropriate care facility, thereby improving health outcomes. It’s this game-changing innovation that has many folks new to private investing clamoring to invest in Sense Diagnostics stock.

Catalysts Support the Idea to Invest in Sense Diagnostics

As you know, the medical technology space isn’t exactly the most stable. Like the biotechnology arena, the development and marketing process can be lengthy and treacherous. However, those who choose to invest in Sense Diagnostics will sleep a little easier due to the many tailwinds.

First, the market is begging for a quick, accurate and intuitive solution. According to Sense’s pitch deck, 1.5 million people suffer from strokes per year in the U.S. and European Union. Of this figure, 600,000 result in moderate to severe impairment and 300,000 succumb to the condition.

In addition, 5.5 million people suffer traumatic brain injuries in the U.S. and EU annually. Of this unfortunate tally, 150,000 result in permanent disabilities while 135,000 people die. Anything to improve outcomes, especially in both cases, could boost Sense Diagnostics shares.

Second, the non-invasive solution is offered as headwear with sensors attached. In this format, it’s much easier for first responders to scan patients, delivering them first to appropriate care facilities, likely shaving hours and thus saving lives.

Also, it’s easier for hospitals to monitor stroke or TBI because the procedure is clean and intuitive. That could come in handy during for example a pandemic.

Third, these brain scanners are very accurate, with bleed detection sensitivity ranging from 1ml to 60ml. Also, the company has completed its first inhuman trial for in-hospital monitoring devices with no false positives and no false negatives. Subsequently, interest to invest in Sense Diagnostics has only grown more.

Before You Jump in, the Risks to Consider

Though an intriguing opportunity, there are many risks to consider before you invest in Sense Diagnostics. First, and this applies to other equity crowdfunding proposals in the space, is the $10,000 minimum investment.

Typically, your “user friendly” private investing opportunities have a minimum investment of a fraction of this figure. However, it’s not unreasonable for the medical equipment industry. Nevertheless, this will surely dissuade would-be buyers because let’s face it – that’s a lot of money to put on hold.

And you will be putting it on hold. Whatever shares you acquire through this equity crowdfunding proposal are not offered on any exchange. Such a market may never materialize, so you want to think very carefully before you invest in Sense Diagnostics.

This segues into another risk factor: unexpected costs. According to one estimate, the overall cost of developing a complex medical device is $526.4 million. It’s possible that whatever money raised may not be enough, resulting in dilution down the line.

Finally, Sense is still early in the clinical testing process. With no guarantee that things will work out, combined with the lockup of $10,000, you may want to consider other, more liquid options.

A Critical, Lifesaving Solution

Regardless of whether you invest in Sense Diagnostics or not, we can all agree that the company is addressing a critical need. If successful, this could revolutionize emergency care.

Further, Sense Diagnostics can scale its innovation. While the focus is on the civilian sector, Sense has garnered much interest among U.S. military branches. With so many service members suffering from TBI, the company enjoys multiple robust revenue channels.

Still, with any medical- or health care-related opportunity, you must be ready for turbulence. As well, you’re going to part ways with $10,000, perhaps for a longer-than-expected time. But if you’re ready, you have 11 days to invest. For more information, click on this link.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:

1) Greater chance of failure

2) Risk of fraudulent activity

3) Lack of liquidity

4) Economic downturns

5) Dearth of investor education

Read more: Private Investing Risks