Stamps.com Earnings: STMP Stock Soars 17% on Huge Q2 Beat

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP ) earnings for the stamp selling company’s second quarter of 2020 have STMP stock flying higher on Friday. That’s thanks to its adjusted earnings per share of $3.11 completely stomping Wall Street’s estimate of $1.26. Its revenue of $206.73 million also blows past analysts’ estimate of $153.3 million.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Stamps.com earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 148% from $1.25 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 49% higher compared to $138.77 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $61.19 million is a 172.8% increase year-over-year from $22.43 million.

The Stamps.com earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $51.73 million.

That’s a 269.8% jump from the company’s net income of $13.99 million reported during the same time last year.

Ken McBride, chairman and CEO of Stamps.com, said the following in the earnings report.

“In recent months, e-commerce has provided an important lifeline to many businesses and individuals in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we value our ability to provide a best-in-class critical shipping technology that enables such e-commerce activity for our customers and partners during this difficult time.”

Stamps.com also includes a guidance update in its earnings report. It now expects adjusted EPS of $6.25 to $9.25 and revenue of $650 million to $725 million for the year. Wall Street’s estimates include an adjusted EPS of $5.10 on revenue of $618.11 million.

STMP stock was up 16.5% as of Friday afternoon.

