Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News: Why ARWR Stock Is Shooting 45% Higher Today

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR ) news for Wednesday includes positive interim results from a clinical trial pushing ARWR stock higher.

According to a recent Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news release, the company has seen significant results from its AROAAT2002 trial. This is a clinical trial that tests the effectiveness of using ARO-AAT to treat patients suffering from a “rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).”

The interim results of the study show that ARO-AAT has been successful in affecting several biomarkers. This includes intra-hepatic mutant AAT protein (Z-AAT), Z-AAT monomer and Z-AAT polymer, liver stiffness, alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT).

The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news release notes that four patients saw a 93% to 95% in both serum and total intra-hepatic Z-AAT. When it comes to ALT and GGT, reductions were as high as 66% and 58%. Liver stiffness also improved by a percentage of 20% or more in FibroScan values.

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, said this about the news.

“These are very exciting results and provide us with increased confidence in the potential of this program. Based on these important data, we are actively assessing our clinical and regulatory path forward, including engaging with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies, to identify areas where the program could potentially be streamlined and accelerated.”

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals says that it will be providing more interim results from the study during a meeting with the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease in November.

ARWR stock was up 44.7% as of Wednesday afternoon.

