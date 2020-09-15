Camping World News: What Has CWH Stock Moving Today?

Camping World (NYSE: CWH ) news for Tuesday concerning its outlook for fiscal 2021 has CWH stock on the move.

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Camping World’s outlook for fiscal 2021 has it expecting Adjusted EBITDA or more than $500 million. The company makes sure to point out that this is above its projected Adjusted EBITDA range of $460 million to $490 million for 2020.

Camping World also makes sure to mention that it expects to grow Adjusted EBITDA in the mid-single-digits range over the next five years. Adding to this, the company says that it’s looking for a minimum annual Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5%.

Going even further into the outlook provided by Camping World, the company is expecting SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit to be roughly 68%. CWH notes that this excludes non-cash stock-based compensation.

Another detail from its outlook update includes each of its 2.1 million Good Sam Members generating an average revenue of $1,850. The company wants to grow both its file size and average revenue per member numbers by 10% over the next 36 months.

Camping World points out that it is also working on several other methods of expanding its business. That includes a peer-to-peer RV rental platform, as well as a mobile service marketplace coming next year.

The Camping World news release doesn’t include earnings per share or revenue guidance for fiscal 2021. However, we know what Wall Street is expecting. That includes EPS of $2.68 and a revenue of $5.35 billion.

CWH stock started off strong Tuesday with heavy gains but is currently down 8.4% as of the afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.