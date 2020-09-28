Inovio Pharmaceuticals News: INO Stock Slammed 28% by Pause in Covid-19 Vaccine Trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO ) news for Monday includes the pausing of its vaccine trial for the novel coronavirus sending INO stock lower.

Source: Shutterstock.com

A news release from Inovio Pharmaceuticals says the pause comes at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the company, the FDA has additional questions about the upcoming Phase 2/3 trial.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals notes that it can’t move forward with the clinical trials until it answers the questions that the FDA has. Questions from the FDA cover the INO-4800 coronavirus vaccine candidate, as well as the Cellectra 2000 that will be used to deliver it during the trial.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals says that it is preparing answers to the FDA’s questions and plans to submit them to the agency next month. The FDA will then have 30 days to respond to if the company can continue with the trial as planned.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals makes sure to point out that the hold from the FDA isn’t due to adverse events in connection with its Phase 1 study of INO-4800. That clinical trial remains underway as the FDA seeks answers to its questions concerning the next set of trials.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals also mentions that it’s still preparing for the Phase 2/3 trial of INO-4800 while it waits for approval from the FDA to move forward with the study.

INO stock was down 27.7% as of Monday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.