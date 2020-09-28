Is Your Retirement Derailed?

Coronavirus-fallout has set back many retirements … how a number-based market approach can help … Louis Navellier’s special event next week

We begin today with some sobering statistics.

Northwestern Mutual found that one in five Americans have less than $5,000 saved up for retirement. In addition, 20% of Americans have no retirement savings, while a third of Baby Boomers nearing retirement have $25,000, at most, set aside. And 56% of adults aren’t sure of how much they’ll need for a comfortable retirement. And, sadly, 46% of Americans plan to work past 65, while 18% of Baby Boomers and 18% of Generation X expect to be in their 70s before they retire.

The above information comes from legendary investor, Louis Navellier.

In his update last Friday, Louis commented on the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic — which included the loss of more than 30 million American jobs in the first half of 2020.

The good news is that it appears we’re in the middle of a V-shaped recovery.

Louis notes that the Atlanta Federal Reserve is now forecasting that GDP will grow a remarkable 32% in the third quarter.

The bad news is that many retirements have been severely impacted.

From Louis:

Millions of Americans who worked hard all their lives, thinking they were covered are now facing a “Retirement Armageddon” … The reality is that most are concerned that they won’t have enough to afford a comfortable retirement, they won’t have enough in Social Security, or won’t have the money to cover pricey healthcare costs. So, if you ever worry about your financial future — especially when the market becomes turbulent — I completely understand . It’s a scary thing to think about if you’re not prepared.

For those who feel this way, we want to invite you to a special event with Louis next Wednesday.

He’s going to be sitting down to walk investors through the basics of his market approach … how his reliance on numbers and computer-based systems helps him identify the best and worst stocks to buy in any market … and how all of this can help restore your financial situation.



***One of the most respected, successful “quants” in the world

In his four decades of investing, Louis has always been a numbers guy.

Even in his early days, he was using Wells Fargo’s powerful mainframe — in those days it filled an entire room — to create algorithmic models that outperformed the market.

In the years since, he’s further developed these models, resulting in one of the most respected track records, and one of the best reputations, in the entire investment community.

Louis’ numbers-based system helped make him a millionaire by 30 … achieve the #1 ranking by the Hulbert Digest for his 20-year performance (Hulbert tracks the stock performance of investment newsletters) … and create a money management firm that at one point managed over $3 billion in assets.

In Kenneth Stern’s book, “Secrets of Investment All-Stars,” he concluded that Louis’ system had made him “the man that beat them all.”



***What’s behind Louis’ success? And how might it help you if the pandemic has thrown your finances off-track?

Regular Digest readers are familiar with how I usually describe Louis — he’s a “quant,” or a numbers guy. Given this, his market approach is rooted in math, models, and impartial rules.

The benefit of this approach isn’t just that it circumvents our human emotions, which often trip us up.

A computer/numbers approach also is able to perform analysis on a far more robust scale than any individual investor would be able to do on his own.

Louis’ algorithmic models enable him to sort through a huge universe of factors, and focus on the select few that are most predictive of the winning stocks.

Louis calls these factors “Moneyball” signals.

The name comes from the popular 2011 film starring Brad Pitt, who played the role of Billy Beane.

Beane was a former major league baseball player turned baseball executive who became the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team … and revolutionized the game.

At the time, many baseball scouts used instinct to decide what players to draft and hire.

The same great players tended to get on the radar of these scouts … which meant managers like Beane would have to pay-up to get such a high-demand player on their team.

The problem was Beane didn’t have the big-budget that many top-tier teams did.

So, he took a different approach.

In short, he used statistics and data analysis to evaluate players on a purely numbers-basis. His system calculated a value for each player, which he then compared to the player’s salary.

What he found was that many players were “overpriced” and many players were “underpriced” relative to their actual value.

For Beane, his analysis produced a very positive result.

The A’s made the playoffs four consecutive years … and did so with Beane paying less money per win than any other executive in baseball.



***For Louis, there’s also been a very positive result

As noted above, it’s led to one of the best long-term track-records in the investment newsletter business.

But here’s Louis on what’s in it for you, today:

… over the last few years, I’ve set off on a new professional journey: attacking the retirement crisis in America head-on. The types of strategies I use are normally reserved for the rich and well connected, because the other “quant” guys out there tend to get comfortable on Wall Street. Me, I prefer my homes in Palm Beach and Reno, Nevada, and time spent with my family there. But next Wednesday, you can hear all about the formula I use to beat the market — for free.

As an example of the types of returns Louis is targeting through his Moneyball Multiplier system, he references Vipshop Holdings (VIPS).

It was a small-cap stock Louis recommended to his Breakthrough Stocks subscribers back in 2013.

Here’s Louis on how it played out:

From a tiny, less-than-$5 stock, Vipshop rocketed over $25, which resulted in a whopping 751% return for my subscribers.

To learn more about Louis’ market-approach, and how it can help you if the coronavirus has impacted your retirement goals and finances, join us next Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. ET. Click here to reserve your seat.

