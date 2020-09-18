One of Bitcoin’s First Millionaires Issues Controversial Warning

Metacrine IPO: 5 Things for Potential MTCR Stock Investors to Know

The Metacrine IPO has closed, and MTCR stock is off and running

By Nick Clarkson Sep 18, 2020, 11:16 am EDT

In a busy week for IPOs, Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) can be included in the chaos. The California-based pharmaceutical company has a major focus on discovering treatments for those with liver and gastrointestinal issues. And although the Metacrine IPO is officially over as of Friday, potential MTCR stock investors still have a few things to know about it.

a scientist with protective equipment and microscope in a lab
Source: luchschenF / Shutterstock.com

According the the company’s release on Wednesday, Metacrine opened shares to institutional investors up until Friday — “subject to customary closing conditions.” And now, MTCR stock is available to the public for trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.

Moreover, here are a few other things for potential MTCR stock investors to know about the Metacrine IPO:

  • The company offered 6.54 million shares prices at $13 per share.
  • Metacrine expected gross proceedings of $85 million from the IPO.
  • Metacrine also allowed the underwriters a 30-day window to buy up to 981,000 additional shares of MTCR stock.
  • Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets were the three joint book-running managers of the offering.

MTCR stock was up less than 1% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. 

Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace.

