Metacrine IPO: 5 Things for Potential MTCR Stock Investors to Know

In a busy week for IPOs, Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR ) can be included in the chaos. The California-based pharmaceutical company has a major focus on discovering treatments for those with liver and gastrointestinal issues. And although the Metacrine IPO is officially over as of Friday, potential MTCR stock investors still have a few things to know about it.

Source: luchschenF / Shutterstock.com

According the the company’s release on Wednesday, Metacrine opened shares to institutional investors up until Friday — “subject to customary closing conditions.” And now, MTCR stock is available to the public for trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.

Moreover, here are a few other things for potential MTCR stock investors to know about the Metacrine IPO:

The company offered 6.54 million shares prices at $13 per share.

Metacrine expected gross proceedings of $85 million from the IPO.

Metacrine also allowed the underwriters a 30-day window to buy up to 981,000 additional shares of MTCR stock.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets were the three joint book-running managers of the offering.

MTCR stock was up less than 1% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace.