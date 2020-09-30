NIO Limited News: Why Is NIO Stock Revving Up Today?

It has been a solid few days for Nio (NYSE: NIO ) stock. And the gains continue to appear on Wednesday morning.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

This is likely due to Tuesday’s report that Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu believes that NIO is becoming more and more sought after by consumers. That said, this is also what probably drove NIO stock more than 10% on Tuesday.

Yu set his price target for the China-based electric vehicle maker earlier this month at $24, which is much higher than the average analyst on Wall Street. At that point, Yu said that most people didn’t perceive his bullish outlook too well because “NIO’s brand does not create the same level of excitement and loyalty in China that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) or the German luxury auto makers command.”

However, here is what the Deutsche Bank analyst said on Tuesday:

“We continue to see compelling evidence that NIO [NIO] is increasingly perceived by customers as a high-quality premium brand with best-in-class technology and service. … As [battery EV] adoption increases and word of mouth spreads, we believe NIO can take material share in the premium segment.”

Like most companies in 2020, Nio has its fair share of issues. Overall, though, NIO stock is up nearly 450% year-to-date. And over the past five days, shares have gained almost 25%.

That said, NIO stock was up 5.4% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace.