Oxbridge Re Holdings: 14 Things to Know About OXBR Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR ) is seeing massive gains to OXBR stock on Monday.

Here’s what investors need to know about Oxbridge Re Holdings and OXBR stock.

The first thing worth noting is that this type of massive gain for OXBR stock isn’t unexpected.

The company has had several jumps major jumps in its stock price in just the last year.

However, it’s also worth pointing out that the stock typically takes a major dive after these gains.

If that pattern holds true, it means that OXBR is likely going to retreat following today’s charge.

To be fair, today’s gains are different from in the past.

Most importantly, OXBR stock has broken past the $3 per share price point.

That’s worth noting as its previous 52-week high was $2 per share.

Perhaps this time the company’s stock won’t drop back down below that price.

Oxbridge Re Holdings is a reinsurance business company.

It mostly works with property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S.

It was founded in 2013 and seeks to offer more competitive insurance offerings.

Some of its special focuses include policies that cover property losses due to certain catastrophes.

Its specialty is “underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks.”

The company believes that these offers can lead to long-term returns for its investors.

OXBR stock was up 185.5% as of Monday afternoon. The stock is also up 33.8% since the start of the year as of Friday’s close.

