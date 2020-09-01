PTON Stock Rides 8% Higher on Creation of Peleton Wellness Council

Peleton (NASDAQ: PTON ) is seeing major gains to PTON stock on Tuesday after announcing the creation of its Health and Wellness Advisory Council.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

According to a news release from Peleton, the Health and Wellness Advisory Council is made up of five doctors, researchers, and other medical professionals. These individuals come from cardiovascular medicine, cardiopulmonary exercise, neurology, and neuroscience fields.

Peleton notes that its Health and Wellness Advisory Council will work alongside it to benefit its community members. That includes focusing on areas of “physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.”

Peleton also points out that the Health and Wellness Advisory Council will help shape its business moving forward. This will have it providing advice for ” product and content development, community-focused and social impact initiatives, research projects and more.”

William Lynch, president of Peleton, said this about the news moving PTON stock.

“We constantly hear from our Members that Peloton has not only profoundly impacted their physical, mental and emotional health, but has also helped them cope with issues ranging from neurodegenerative disease or cancer, to PTSD or post-partum depression. With the addition of this esteemed Health and Wellness Advisory Council, which includes some of the best minds in medicine, we can leverage scientific research and medical expertise to help us better serve our community through our content, products and platform.”

PTON stock was up 7.6% as of Tuesday afternoon and is up 157.8% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.