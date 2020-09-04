Walmart Hottest Holiday Toys List 2020: Our 10 Favorites

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) has released its list of the hottest holiday toys for 2020 as chosen by kids. InvestorPlace is highlighting 10 of those toys as our personal favorites.

Here are our top 10 hottest holiday toys for 2020 from the Walmart list.

Lego Death Star Final Duel — This Walmart exclusive Lego set recreates one of the final scenes from Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi. It costs $89.

The Animal — This monster truck has claws and breaks out of its own packaging. It will set parents back $34.88 when it comes out on Oct. 1.

Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter — Parents wanting their kids to play outside more can grab this electric scooter for $128. It’s available in both blue and purple color options.

Nerf Fortnite DG — This is the perfect gift for Fortnite fans wanting to kill some time outside.

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower — Hot Wheels are still a great gift for kids and that includes this $ 44 . 68 monster that stands almost 3 feet tall.

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set — This set includes two Beyblades and a plastic arena for them to battle in for $49.67.

Hatchimals Crystal Flyers — These fairy spinners launch into the air, come in pink and purple color options, and cost $29.77.

Squeakee — This interactive toy is a balloon dog that comes with accessories to play with and cost $58.

Megalodon Storm RC — This monster truck is completely different than The Animal. It’s a shark that’s able to go on water and costs $43.88.

Star Wars Dark Saber — Star Wars fans will love this Mandalorian lightsaber. It will cost parents $29.84.

