Why AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Is Soaring 7% Today

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC ) saw an increase to ANPC stock on Friday following positive results from a clinical trial.

The clinical trial focused on the company’s cancer differentiation analysis (CDA) technology. Specifically, it looked at “prognosis and recurrence utility evaluations throughout initial diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments, and remission.”

The study was conducted over a period of six years at a hospital in China. The results from the study show that CDA could be an efficient technology for evaluating lung cancer treatments, as well as recurrence following remission.

Dr. Chris Yu, chairman and CEO of AnPac Bio-Medical Science, said the following about the news pushing ANPC stock higher.

“We are very pleased with the positive results from this multi-year, major clinical study. The results show that CDA is not only suited for cancer screening and cancer prevention purposes, but can also be a viable tool for cancer prognosis and recurrence monitoring. Additional clinical studies will be carried out to provide further validation for these encouraging results.”

AnPac Bio-Medical Science notes that one of the major benefits of CDA is its efficiency. The method is able to evaluate patients via bio-physical signals in the blood. It states that this is more cost-effective than many competing methods that are currently available.

ANPC stock was up 7.3% when markets closed on Friday but is down 57.1% since the start of the year.

