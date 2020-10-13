Auris Medical News: Why EARS Stock Is Soaring 24% Today

Auris Medical (NASDAQ: EARS ) news for Tuesday includes the start of enrollment for the second part of a Phase 2 study.

An Auris Medical news release notes that the company has signed up its first patient for the study. This study seeks to determine the effectiveness of AM-125 in treating patients suffering from acute vertigo following neurosurgery.

Auris Medical is seeking to enroll a total of 72 patients for the study. These patients will be randomly split up into groups that will receive either 10 mg or 20 mg of AM-125, or a placebo.

According to the Auris Medical news release, the company is planning to have all patients enrolled in the Phase 2 study by the end of the first quarter of 2021. That’s so long as the novel coronavirus doesn’t further delay its plans.

Auris Medical’s AM-125 is different from current acute vertigo treatments in that it doesn’t suppress the vestibular function. That only offers short-term relief. Instead, it hopes to offer long-term relief of acute vertigo by empowering an accelerating vestibular compensation.

Thomas Meyer, founder, chairman and CEO of Auris Medical, said the following about the news.

“In Part A of the TRAVERS trial, we demonstrated good safety and tolerability of AM-125 and observed a compelling dose response effect with active treated patients, showing up to 1.9 to 2.4 times better performance in key balance tests. With Part B, we aim to confirm these positive outcomes with the two highest doses in a larger patient sample and, based on those results, advance the program into Phase 3 development.”

EARS stock was up 24.3% as of Tuesday morning.

