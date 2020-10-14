Boingo Wireless Stock Bounces on Launch of Wi-Fi 6 Network

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI ) stock is on the move Wednesday after revealing the launch of a new Wi-Fi 6 network.

A Boingo Wireless news release reveals that the company now offers Wi-Fi to all of São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport. The company says that this is the first known case of an entire airport gaining access to Wi-Fi 6.

Boingo Wireless notes that it’s the largest provider of Wi-Fi to airports in the Americas. The company does a lot of business in South America and São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport is the busiest airport in the area.

According to the company, its Wi-Fi 6 will make it easy for passengers to enjoy content while waiting on their flights. That includes downloading music, movies, and more. It also notes that the Wi-Fi 6 networks meet 5G requirements.

Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless, said the following about the news moving WIFI stock.

“Boingo’s Wi-Fi 6 launch at GRU marks a major milestone for airport wireless in the 5G era, raising the bar for the connected travel experience. Our converged, neutral host network offers passengers fast, free Wi-Fi and is engineered with Passpoint technology to enable carriers to seamlessly offload cellular traffic to the Wi-Fi 6 network.”

Boingo Wireless also claims to be the first company to offer Wi-Fi 6 at a major airport. This comes from it equipping the John Wayne Airport with a Wi-Fi 6 network.

WIFI stock got a boost in early trading Wednesday but is currently only up slightly from yesterday’s close.

